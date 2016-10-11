Blue and Blizzard Entertainment Introduces Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition

Press Release
Blue today announced the new Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition professional USB microphone. Developed in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition allows players to alter their voices to sound like denizens of Azeroth using the all-new voice modulation effect in Blue VO!CE. Gamers can celebrate victories, communicate with their raid group and entertain stream audiences using hundreds of HD audio samples from Blizzards upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion and the Warcraft universe. Featuring a custom Warcraft design, Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition enables players to create a dynamic audio broadcast that elevates streams and gameplay to new levels.
The Blue Yeti X was custom-tuned to deliver superior, broadcast-quality sound for professional-level gaming, Twitch streaming, podcasting, and YouTube productions. The Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone features enhanced Blue VO!CE technology, which makes it easier than ever for content creators to dial-up professional vocal effects and custom presets at the push of a button. It also includes advanced voice modulation effects with Warcraft presets that enable players to transform their voices to sound like denizens of World of Warcraft. Gamers can also choose from a massive library of iconic Warcraft sounds and assign them to a keybind to fire off mid-stream. Blue VO!CE is accessible exclusively through Logitechs free, easy-to-use G HUB platform, enabling gamers to manage mic settings right from their desktop.
Featuring a custom World of Warcraft design that combines a matte Battle Grey finish with elegant gold accents, stylized runes engraved along the base, and the official World of Warcraft logo, the microphone gives your stream a unique and powerful aesthetic that will appeal to gamers and Warcraft fans alike. Yeti Xs 11-segment LED meter is adorned with laser-etched Warcraft runes with colour-matched Alliance or Horde faction presets.
The Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition features an illuminated multi-function smart knob so streamers can adjust their vocal levels at a glance and easily maintain professional sound quality while live on camera. The smart knob also provides precise control over mic gain, mute, headphone volume and blend of microphone signal and computer sound. A four-capsule condenser microphone array delivers exceptional focus and clarity in four versatile pickup patterns.
Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition is plug n play on Windows and Mac PC, and is also compatible with Logitech G HUB gaming software. G HUB makes it easy to change the sound of your voice and trigger sound clips from your desktop, creating a more immersive experience for traditional gaming as well as tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons.
Pricing and Availability
The Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone will be available this October 2020 for US$199.99 MSRP. Learn more at the Blue Microphones website.
