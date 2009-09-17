Breaking The 1 Million IOPS Barrier - CORSAIR Launch The MP600 PRO XT NVMe SSD

1TB:- £189.99 / US$199.99

2TB:- £379.99 / US$399.99

4TB:- £934.99 / US$989.99



(prices are inclusive of VAT where applicable)

, a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the launch of a new Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive  the. Available in capacities up to an immense 4TB, the MP600 PRO XT stores massive amounts of data in a convenient form-factor that neatly fits nearly any PC build. For those who need to run games, load applications, and transfer files at lighting speed, the MP600 PRO XT delivers incredible sustained performance with a pre-installed heatspreader, leaving standard M.2 SSDs in the dust.The MP600 PRO XT boasts extreme performance paired with exceptional cooling and compatibility, breaking the 7,000MB/sec barrier with up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds*, as well as more than one million input/output operations per second (IOPS). The MP600 PRO XT is built with high-density 3D TLC NAND, delivering both great performance and endurance  up to 3,000TB Written. Leading-edge PCIe Gen4 technology ensures that your drive achieves maximum bandwidth, and backward-compatibility with PCIe Gen3 gives you the versatility to bring fast storage to a host of systems.**Installed directly onto a motherboard with a compact M.2 2280 industry-standard NVMe form-factor, the MP600 PRO XT sports a uniquely styled aluminum heatspreader to ensure optimal temperatures even under maximum speeds. The heatspreaders high surface area efficiently disperses heat and reduces throttling, giving you the performance you need while also looking more stylish than a typical bare M.2 drive. The MP600 PRO XT is also compatible with the CORSAIR Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block (sold separately), enabling you to integrate your SSD in a custom cooling loop to achieve even lower temperatures and maximize performance.Like all CORSAIR SSDs, the MP600 PRO XT is supported by free CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software, enabling convenient features such as secure erase and firmware updates directly from your desktop. With a five-year warranty for extended peace of mind that your storage will remain fast and reliable, the MP600 PRO XT takes full advantage of PCIe Gen4 technology for extreme M.2 performance.The CORSAIR MP600 PRO XT Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSD is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors with MSRP as follows:.The MP600 PRO XT is backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. More information is available at corsair.com/mp600-pro-xt