Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Now Available

Starting today, players can relive one of the most celebrated, iconic single-player Call of Duty story campaigns with the release of Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. This fully restored and remastered version is now available on PlayStation 4, coming on Xbox One and PC on a later date. The remastered version of the game does not include multiplayer and Spec Ops modes.
Remastered by Beenox, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered delivers the full story experience with stunning high-definition visuals and the latest audio advancements. Whether you lived it back in 2009 or have yet to play this iconic blockbuster campaign, this is an experience hailed by critics as one of the most memorable and incredible single-player story campaigns ever.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign remastered has been optimized to take advantage of PC capabilities. 4K, uncapped framerate, ultrawide monitor support - experience this iconic campaign in a brand-new way.
Recommended PC Specifications
Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit latest update
Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Processor
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 11.0 compatible system
Memory: 12GB RAM
Storage: 80GB available space
Pricing and Availability
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is now available on PlayStation 4 for $19.99. Launches on Xbox One and PC via Battle.net this April 30, 2020. Grab a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered here.