Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Now Available

Storage: 80GB available space Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit latest updateProcessor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X ProcessorGraphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 11.0 compatible systemMemory: 12GB RAMStorage: 80GB available space

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign remastered has been optimized to take advantage of PC capabilities. 4K, uncapped framerate, ultrawide monitor support - experience this iconic campaign in a brand-new way.Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is now available on PlayStation 4 for $19.99. Launches on Xbox One and PC via Battle.net this April 30, 2020. Grab a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered here