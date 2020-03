Call of Duty: Warzone Free-to-Play Battle Royale and Plunder Launching Today

There will be five vehicles available in the Warzone if you want to blitz yourself to the enemy lines or escape the circle of death. Each vehicle has a health meter and when it reaches zero, the vehicle explodes and flames out. Here’s an overview of the five vehicles available in the Warzone:ATV – a two-seater, provides minimal protection, good at off-roading, fast.Tactical Rover – four-seater, provides minimal protection, solidly fast, solid at off-roading.SUV – four-seater, provides good protection, medium speed, not ideal for off-roading.Cargo Truck – holds the squad plus equipment, excellent protection, not for off-roading, slowest.Helicopter – four-seater, decent coverage, flies.Owners of the full version of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will require around 18GB to 22GB of data to download. For users that do not have Modern Warfare, Warzone is an 83-101GB download for new users.Learn more about Call of Duty: Warzone at callofduty.com