Call of Duty: Warzone Free-to-Play Battle Royale and Plunder Launching Today
Activisions Call of Duty: Warzone is a 150-player Battle Royale and Plunder game that will be launching today. Warzone will be free-to-play going live today. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare owners will have one-time early access at 8 AM PDT and will be open for everyone by 12 PM PDT. At launch, players can team up with players on Playstation 4, Battle.net for PC, or Xbox One across the two available game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder.
In the Battle Royale mode, there will be 150 players fighting to be the last squad standing while escaping the deadly gas in a swiftly closing circle. In Plunder, the race is on to collect the most in-match Cash by looting across the map, taking down enemies to steal their Cash, and completing in-match Contracts.
Vehicles of the Warzone
There will be five vehicles available in the Warzone if you want to blitz yourself to the enemy lines or escape the circle of death. Each vehicle has a health meter and when it reaches zero, the vehicle explodes and flames out. Heres an overview of the five vehicles available in the Warzone:
ATV a two-seater, provides minimal protection, good at off-roading, fast.
Tactical Rover four-seater, provides minimal protection, solidly fast, solid at off-roading.
SUV four-seater, provides good protection, medium speed, not ideal for off-roading.
Cargo Truck holds the squad plus equipment, excellent protection, not for off-roading, slowest.
Helicopter four-seater, decent coverage, flies.
Downloading Info
Owners of the full version of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will require around 18GB to 22GB of data to download. For users that do not have Modern Warfare, Warzone is an 83-101GB download for new users.
Learn more about Call of Duty: Warzone at callofduty.com
