CHERRY acquires Active Key, a German-based leading manufacturer of hygienic, washable keyboards and mice for medical and industrial applications. The Active Key acquisition expands CHERRYs healthcare product portfolio and meets increased customer demand for hygienic and washable computer peripherals.


AK-C7412F Fully-Sealed Hygiene Keyboard with Touchpad and Number Field


Active Key is a leading brand in the development and engineering of specialist keyboards and mice that are used in medical, industrial, point-of-sale, and office applications. Its product range includes keyboards that are resistant to dust and moisture, fully sealed keyboards that can be easily sanitized, programmable keyboards, and keyboards with integrated card readers. This acquisition strengthens CHERRYs position as a leading provider of healthcare peripherals.

The combination of CHERRY and Active Key is highly complementary. CHERRY will benefit from Active Keys technical new product development and engineering expertise and Active Key will benefit from CHERRYs established global distribution network. The current environment is driving the rising demand for specialized keyboards and mice in healthcare and other industrial settings. This acquisition adds depth to CHERRYs healthcare offerings and will enable future applications of hygienic and washable technology across CHERRYs broader product portfolio and end-markets.

"The acquisition of Active Key is an important step for us in expanding our range of hygienic and industrial input devices. We view this acquisition as an important milestone in consolidating our technological leadership in the healthcare and industrial peripheral segments. We are pleased to add Active Keys highly diversified product set to CHERRYs existing offering."

Statement from Rolf Unterberger, CHERRY's Chief Executive Officer

"CHERRY and Active Key have similar product and engineering roots and are a good match in terms of team and portfolio. I am proud that the next chapter of growth for my company and our employees is under CHERRYs trusted brand."

Statement from Gerhard Hahn, former owner and General Manager of Active Key


Learn more about Active Key at activekey.de. More information on CHERRY can be found at CHERRYs website.

