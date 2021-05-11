CHERRY Acquires Active Key



AK-C7412F Fully-Sealed Hygiene Keyboard with Touchpad and Number Field

"The acquisition of Active Key is an important step for us in expanding our range of hygienic and industrial input devices. We view this acquisition as an important milestone in consolidating our technological leadership in the healthcare and industrial peripheral segments. We are pleased to add Active Keys highly diversified product set to CHERRYs existing offering."



Statement from Rolf Unterberger, CHERRY's Chief Executive Officer

"CHERRY and Active Key have similar product and engineering roots and are a good match in terms of team and portfolio. I am proud that the next chapter of growth for my company and our employees is under CHERRYs trusted brand."



Statement from Gerhard Hahn, former owner and General Manager of Active Key