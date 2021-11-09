CHERRY HC 2.2 Headset for Gaming and Multimedia Launched

CHERRY launches the CHERRY HC 2.2 headset for gaming and multimedia featuring an integrated USB sound card with impressive virtual 7.1 surround sound capability. The CHERRY HC 2.2 wired headset comes fitted with powerful 50mm drivers. It uses high-quality materials and a minimalist design in all-black and a red illuminated CHERRY logo on the earcups.
The CHERRY HC 2.2 uses oval ear cushions with a high-quality synthetic leather cover while the silicone air cushion provides a comfortable grip on your head. The earpads can be rotated individually for adjustability and comfort. The earpads are also removable and replaceable sold separately.
CHERRY HC 2.2 Headset Features
Integrated USB sound card
Impressive virtual 7.1 surround sound
50mm drivers for a wide sound spectrum and crystal-clear sound reproduction ideal for simultaneous gaming and speech.
Adjustable headband and silicone air cushions in the upper head area for a perfect fit
Replaceable ear cushions made of soft PU leather for a high level of comfort and complete sound immersion
Easy access to tactile volume and mute controls directly on the headset
Sensitive, detachable microphone (incl. wind protection) with LED indicator for mute status
Red illuminating CHERRY logos
Foldable for easy transport
Support software included
CHERRY did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the new CHERRY HC 2.2 headset at the CHERRY website.