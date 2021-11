CHERRY HC 2.2 Headset for Gaming and Multimedia Launched

Integrated USB sound cardImpressive virtual 7.1 surround sound50mm drivers for a wide sound spectrum and crystal-clear sound reproduction ideal for simultaneous gaming and speech.Adjustable headband and silicone air cushions in the upper head area for a perfect fitReplaceable ear cushions made of soft PU leather for a high level of comfort and complete sound immersionEasy access to tactile volume and mute controls directly on the headsetSensitive, detachable microphone (incl. wind protection) with LED indicator for mute statusRed illuminating CHERRY logosFoldable for easy transportSupport software includedCHERRY did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the new CHERRY HC 2.2 headset at the CHERRY website