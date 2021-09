CHERRY Introduces MX 10.0N RGB Low Profile Keyboard

CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB Features

The CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB feature the CHERRY MX LOW PROFILE RGB SPEED switches can withstand more than 50 million actuations per key. Thanks to its low overall height, the CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB can achieve a low-profile design that feels comfortable even without a palm rest. The keyboard has a robust construction and is extremely durable with adjustable lighting. The CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB is suitable for power users, enthusiasts, gamers, industrial applications, and frequent writers.Original CHERRY MX Low Profile Switch "Made in Germany"Guaranteed over 50 million actuations per keyStable metal housing with extra flat heightInnovative metal base for height adjustmentDetachable USB-C to USB-A cableRGB lighting with numerous light modes and customization optionsDurable key labelling (lasered and painted)Anti-ghosting and n-key rollover8 megabytes of onboard memoryThe CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB low-profile mechanical keyboard will be available this September 2021 for 149.99 MSRP.