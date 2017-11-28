CHERRY Introduces MX 10.0N RGB Low Profile Keyboard

CHERRY introduces the CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB mechanical gaming keyboard featuring the CHERRY MX LOW PROFILE RGB SPEED switches. The CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB comes in with a height of just 22mm making it ergonomic and comfortable even without a palm rest. It comes with per-key RGB lighting with up to 16.8 million colours. For customization such as macros, lighting effects, and professional settings, the CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB uses the CHERRY Utility Software. The keyboard comes with 8MB integrated memory that stores saved profiles.
The CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB feature the CHERRY MX LOW PROFILE RGB SPEED switches can withstand more than 50 million actuations per key. Thanks to its low overall height, the CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB can achieve a low-profile design that feels comfortable even without a palm rest. The keyboard has a robust construction and is extremely durable with adjustable lighting. The CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB is suitable for power users, enthusiasts, gamers, industrial applications, and frequent writers.
CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB FeaturesOriginal CHERRY MX Low Profile Switch "Made in Germany"
Guaranteed over 50 million actuations per key
Stable metal housing with extra flat height
Innovative metal base for height adjustment
Detachable USB-C to USB-A cable
RGB lighting with numerous light modes and customization options
Durable key labelling (lasered and painted)
Anti-ghosting and n-key rollover
8 megabytes of onboard memory
Pricing and Availability
The CHERRY MX 10.0N RGB low-profile mechanical keyboard will be available this September 2021 for 149.99 MSRP.