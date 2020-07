CHERRY Introduces WetEx Hygienic Keyboard Protection

- Resistant to diesel- WetEx is free of halogens and latex.- Limited resistance to 40% sulfuric acid (battery acid).- WetEx does not contain polybrominated diphenyl ethers.- Limited resistance to engine oil- Resistant to washing-up liquid- Resistant to isopropyl alcohol- WetEx has a minimum lifespan of 10 million keystrokes under normal conditions.- No polybrominated dibenzodioxin or dibenzofuran is produced during disposal.- Resistant to gasoline.- Resistant to distilled waterThe CHERRY WetEx is developed to support a wide range of CHERRY products including the KC 1000, G84-4100, KC 1000 SC and STREAM KEYBOARD models. The CHERRY WetEx keyboard protection is now available for a recommended retail price of €30, now available at Alternate