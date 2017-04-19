CHERRY Introduces WetEx Hygienic Keyboard Protection

Press Release
CHERRY introduces the WetEx hygienic keyboard protection, a keyboard cover thats designed to reduce the transmission of dirt, bacteria, and viruses. Studies have shown that the computer keyboard is one of the dirtiest and most contaminated office items in existence for many reasons. Firstly, being used by hands means it is susceptible to transmission of whatever is on a users hands plus the culture of drinking, and eating at the workplace near computers also adds to the build-up of dirt and bacteria in keyboards. CHERRYs WetEx protective cover for computer keyboards aims to solve this problem.
The CHERRY WetEx firstly prevents dirt from getting trapped under the keyboard then enables easy cleaning with the use of common disinfectants. It is a simple but effective solution against bacteria, viruses, and contaminants. The WetEx cover is a flexible protective film that is resistant to diesel, oil, washing-up liquid, and distilled water as well as to a limited extent resistant to petrol and 40% sulfuric acid. It fits perfectly over the keyboard and offers an impenetrable surface. Under normal conditions, the CHERRY WetEx cover can last up to 10 million operating cycles and is ideal for home, office, and industrial applications.
CHERRY WetEx Features
- Resistant to diesel
- WetEx is free of halogens and latex.
- Limited resistance to 40% sulfuric acid (battery acid).
- WetEx does not contain polybrominated diphenyl ethers.
- Limited resistance to engine oil
- Resistant to washing-up liquid
- Resistant to isopropyl alcohol
- WetEx has a minimum lifespan of 10 million keystrokes under normal conditions.
- No polybrominated dibenzodioxin or dibenzofuran is produced during disposal.
- Resistant to gasoline.
- Resistant to distilled water
Pricing and Availability
The CHERRY WetEx is developed to support a wide range of CHERRY products including the KC 1000, G84-4100, KC 1000 SC and STREAM KEYBOARD models. The CHERRY WetEx keyboard protection is now available for a recommended retail price of 30, now available at Alternate.
Source: CHERRY
CHERRY Introduces WetEx Hygienic Keyboard Protection
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« BIOSTAR Introduces B550MH Motherboard · CHERRY Introduces WetEx Hygienic Keyboard Protection