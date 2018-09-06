CHERRY Launches KC 4500 ERGO Keyboard

CHERRY introduces the CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO ergonomic keyboard, specifically built to allow hands, arms, and shoulders to adopt a natural posture and provides hours of comfortable working. The KC 4500 ERGO sports an extra-soft palm rest with memory foam to reduce the pressure points on your wrists and lets you rest your hands comfortably.
The CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO keyboard has three stand-up feet on the front side that allow users to change the angle, supporting sitting and standing positions. It comes with anti-slip rubber feet along with plug & play software making it simple and straightforward to use.
CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO FeaturesThe design of the USB keyboard supports an ergonomic posture when using the computer
Curved keypad adapted to the movement of the hands and fingers for fatigue-free typing
Soft padded palm rest with memory foam and high-quality PU leather
Sturdy, fold-out feet on the underside for adjustable keyboard angle
1.8 m long, flexible cable for easy setup
Additional commands such as volume up/down on the F buttons
Configurable keys with optional, free CHERRY KEYS software
Pricing and Availability
The CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO keyboard is now available at partner resellers for US$45. Learn more about the CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO at CHERRY.
Source: PRnewswire