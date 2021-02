CHERRY Launches KC 4500 ERGO Keyboard

CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO Features

The design of the USB keyboard supports an ergonomic posture when using the computerCurved keypad adapted to the movement of the hands and fingers for fatigue-free typingSoft padded palm rest with memory foam and high-quality PU leatherSturdy, fold-out feet on the underside for adjustable keyboard angle1.8 m long, flexible cable for easy setupAdditional commands such as volume up/down on the F buttonsConfigurable keys with optional, free CHERRY KEYS softwareThe CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO keyboard is now available at partner resellers for US$45. Learn more about the CHERRY KC 4500 ERGO at CHERRY