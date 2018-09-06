CHERRY Launches MW 9100 and MC 2.1 Mice

CHERRY introduces two new computer mice that will expand the brand's product range: the CHERRY MW 9100 and the CHERRY MC 2.1. The CHERRY MW 9100 is a compact and rechargeable wireless mouse while the CHERRY MC 2.1 is a wired RGB gaming mouse.
CHERRY MC 2.1
The CHERRY MC 2.1 is a gaming mouse designed for right-handers. Its design provides comfort and performance. The silicone pads with their subtle surface structure are particularly pleasant to the touch. The CHERRY MC 2.1 features extra flexible cable, reduced weight, and large sliding pads that can be easily moved over the surfaces.
The CHERRY MC 2.1 RGB gaming mouse sports a rubberized, translucent mouse wheel with feeler ribs for the best possible grip. Being translucent allows it to illuminate RGB lighting exceptionally. The mouse comes fitted with a 5000 DPI PixArt sensor which can be adjusted using the dedicated DPI switch on the mouse. The CHERRY UTILITY software, which can be called up by clicking on the CHERRY button, provides further setting options. The software makes it possible to freely program and store individual user profiles.
CHERRY MW 9100
The CHERRY MW 9100 is designed for all-purpose use from gaming to productivity. It is a compact wireless mouse with a charging function and 2-in-1 operation. The DPI setting of the mouse can be adjusted in three stages: 1000, 1600, and 2400, and can be done using the DPI button. The mouse can be charged using the included USB-C cable.
The CHERRY MW 9100 compact wireless mouse can be connected via Bluetooth or via the included 2.4GHz wireless receiver. A slide switch on the bottom of the mouse allows you to switch between these connection types, with transmission using AES-128 encryption in both cases. The CHERRY MW 9100 can be stored in the enclosed transport bag during transport. The USB receiver is magnetically stored in the mouse.
Pricing
Both mice are now available at partner resellers in Europe. See pricing below.
CHERRY MW 9100: 34.99
CHERRY MC 2.1: 29.99