CHERRY Launches New Gaming Peripherals in Europe

The CHERRY MX BOARD 3.0 S is designed for speed and performance in an innovative aluminium design. Available in CHERRY MX Red Silent and CHERRY MX Brown switches, the CHERRY MX BOARD 3.0 S is the perfect keyboard whether in your home office, in the office, or in your gaming setup at home. The keyboard comes with full n-key rollover and anti-ghosting. It comes with rubber feet to ensure stability that wont slip or wobble. The CHERRY MX BOARD 3.0 S is available in different lighting options depending on variant ranging from unlit, monochrome, to RGB with 16 million colours.The CHERRY MC 3.1 wired RGB gaming mouse is perfect for work and play. It sports a high-resolution Pixart sensor with up to 5,000 DPI. It features six programmable buttons and lighting modes that can be configured and saved on its onboard memory. It's RGB lighting supports 16.8 million colours. The CHERRY MC 3.1 mouse features a CHERRY button located on the top of the housing which enables users to instantly access the CHERRY utility software for tweaks and adjustments. The CHERRY MC 3.1 has a symmetrical design and can be used by left and right-handed people alike.The CHERRY MC 9620 FPS is the brands latest high-end gaming mouse with innovative features and progressive design. It sports a pro-grade Pixart PMW-3310 sensor with a resolution of up to 12,000 DPI. An illuminated DPI button shows the DPI setting. The mouses speed can also be regulated up to 250 IPS (inches per second).The CHERRY MC 9620 FPS comes with nine programmable buttons and an integrated RGB lighting with a colour spectrum of 16.8 million colours. The mouse also features three insertable 5-gram weights for users to tweak and a palm rest that can be extended in five steps. At the bottom are extra-large Teflon sliding surfaces that offer safe and stable guidance for the mouse. This highly customizable mouse can be used for work and gaming.Pricing may vary per region.