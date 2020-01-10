CHERRY VIOLA High-Precision Mechanical Switch For Premium Value Keyboards

CHERRY announces VIOLA, a brand new switch designed specifically for the value market and its needs. Thanks to a simple design, a unique switching characteristic, and a new contact system, VIOLA replaces entry-level technologies such as rubber domes and hybrid solutions. It thus represents a significantly higher quality alternative when it comes to reliability, typing feel, and durability. Other key features include industry-standard keycap mounting, RGB support, and hot-swap functionality.
Patented V-Shape Contact SystemThe CHERRY VIOLA is the first fully mechanical key switch for keyboards in the value sector, offering price-sensitive customers a complete mechanical solution. The switch has been developed from scratch and is characterised by its unique technical properties: the patented, self-cleaning V-Shape contact system establishes an efficient connection between two pads on the circuit board. Due to its minimalist, solderless design, the switch offers hot-swap functionality and can be easily replaced or removed from the keyboard. Patent is currently pending.
CrossLinear Switch CharacteristicThe CHERRY VIOLA's V-Shape contact system also features a distinctive switching characteristic: a two-stage, linear actuation that's been defined as "CrossLinear" by CHERRY. An actuation force of 45 cN is required for the pretravel of two millimetres. After that, the actuation force ramps up to 75 cN at the end of the travel distance (four millimetres). The resulting characteristic curve enables CHERRY VIOLA to offer ergonomic overtravel and fast reset. Also, CHERRY specially designed the shifting characteristics to meet the requirements of the target consumers.
High Precision HousingThe main housing of CHERRY VIOLA consists of a high-precision CAD part made of plastic polymer. With a tolerance of less than 0.01 millimetre and a total of eight guide rails on the inside, this ensures wobble-free and scratch-free operation. The outer part of the housing serves as a mounting bracket for the mechanical keyboard. The new CHERRY VIOLA switch for value keyboards uses an industrial standard stem for worldwide compatibility with commonly used keycaps with a cross receptacle.
Optimisations for RGB lightingThe CHERRY VIOLA is optimised for use with monochrome or RGB-capable SMD LEDs. The compact light-emitting diodes can be mounted directly on the circuit board of the keyboard for cost-efficient, fully automated production. In addition, CHERRY has designed the upper part of the VIOLA housing to be transparent and to guarantee uniform illumination of the entire keycap, resulting in a bright display of all 16.8 million colours of the RGB spectrum.
The CHERRY VIOLA switch is developed by a German team at the Auerbach. CHERRY is also proud to announce that the CHERRY VIOLA switches and all its components are fully manufactured in Germany. Learn more about the CHERRY VIOLA switch here.