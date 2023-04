CHERRY XTRFY Formally Announced

“The merger of Xtrfy by CHERRY is a prime example of how diversification is crucial in esports. Both companies bring different strengths, networks, and product expertise, which complement each other perfectly. With the fusion of German engineering and Swedish design, this partnership is a match made in heaven, united by a shared love of gaming. As we move forward, we are excited to introduce our new gaming peripherals brand, which is driven by our vision for the future of esports. This vision encompasses diversity and inclusion, as we aim to promote a welcoming and inclusive community where everyone can participate and thrive”, says René Schulz, Vice President Business Unit Peripherals at CHERRY.“We’re passionate about esports and after years of collaborating with professional players, we’re putting our hearts into growing our presence in competitive gaming. Ramping up our efforts in esports, we’re committed to creating new products that help gamers win. Our dedication is symbolized by the Winner symbol – X – and verbalized through the CHERRY XTRFY tagline: In it to win it”, says Joakim Jansson, Managing Director and Co-founder of Xtrfy.The new brand and gaming peripherals will be housed under cherryxtrfy.com , and more news will be unveiled at CHERRY XTRFY’s event in Cologne, Germany on April 26th.