CHERRY XTRFY Formally Announced

CHERRY, the specialist for computer input devices and market leader in the field of mechanical key switches, presents CHERRY XTRFY, the group's new gaming brand. After CHERRY acquires Xtrfy earlier this year, the two well-renowned brands now unite under a common banner. The mission is to provide professionals, enthusiasts, and die-hard gamers the tools they need to unleash their individual potential on the road to victory. Xtrfy brings in a lot of knowledge and expertise from the competitive gaming segment, providing professional performance to gamers of all levels.
CHERRY and Xtrfy proudly unveil their new name, logo, and visual identity, signaling a fresh era in cutting-edge gaming gear and a unified portfolio of gaming peripherals.
The merger of Xtrfy by CHERRY is a prime example of how diversification is crucial in esports. Both companies bring different strengths, networks, and product expertise, which complement each other perfectly. With the fusion of German engineering and Swedish design, this partnership is a match made in heaven, united by a shared love of gaming. As we move forward, we are excited to introduce our new gaming peripherals brand, which is driven by our vision for the future of esports. This vision encompasses diversity and inclusion, as we aim to promote a welcoming and inclusive community where everyone can participate and thrive, says René Schulz, Vice President Business Unit Peripherals at CHERRY.
The revamped identity reflects the brand's commitment to quality, performance, and the pursuit of next-generation esports equipment.
Were passionate about esports and after years of collaborating with professional players, were putting our hearts into growing our presence in competitive gaming. Ramping up our efforts in esports, were committed to creating new products that help gamers win. Our dedication is symbolized by the Winner symbol X and verbalized through the CHERRY XTRFY tagline: In it to win it, says Joakim Jansson, Managing Director and Co-founder of Xtrfy.
Website and Product Launch
The new brand and gaming peripherals will be housed under cherryxtrfy.com, and more news will be unveiled at CHERRY XTRFYs event in Cologne, Germany on April 26th.