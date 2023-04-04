CHERRY XTRFY Introduces Team Vitality Edition Peripherals

CHERRY XTRFY is expanding its product lineup with limited-edition designs created in collaboration with Team Vitality, a prominent French esports organisation. This partnership showcases Team Vitality's talented teams, which compete in popular games like Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Rocket League, and Fortnite. The new products will be sold online through various platforms, including FNAC and DARTY, and for the first time, they will be available in FNAC retail stores.
Roy Kerkhoff, Channel Marketing Manager for Cherry Europe GmbH, expressed excitement about this milestone for the CHERRY brand in France. He highlighted that the partnership with FNAC and DARTY will help introduce exclusive Team Vitality products to the passionate French gaming community, and he looks forward to strengthening their collaboration and bringing more innovative offerings to the market.
Professional products for Team Vitality fans
The new gaming products launched exclusively with the Team Vitality design include the K5V2 compact keyboard, the M68 Pro wireless mouse and two different GP5 mousepad designs. The design and handling of each product is tailored to the needs of both casual gamers and professionals.
CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact Vitality Edition
The customisable, mechanical K5V2 keyboard has a compact 65% format with RGB illuminated keys. It is equipped with the new CHERRY MX2A switches, which provide better acoustics and a pleasant typing experience thanks to their redesigned mechanics. Even with intensive use, they achieve a durability of 100 million keystrokes. Depending on the desired configuration, users can replace and customise the switches. Keystrokes are recognised particularly quickly on this keyboard, regardless of the polling rate, which is a great advantage, especially for fast-paced online games.
CHERRY XTRFY M68 Pro Wireless Vitality Edition
The ultra-fast M68 Pro Wireless mouse can also be customised with a Team Vitality design. The mouse with 8K technology, which reports back to the computer every 0.125 milliseconds, has been specially optimised for esports with its symmetrical shape, ultra-lightweight and technology. The battery of this mouse lasts up to 90 hours in standard gaming mode and can be recharged via the flexible CHERRY XTRFY EZcord cable without interrupting the game.
CHERRY XTRFY GP5 Vitality Black/Yellow Edition
The Team Vitality product range is completed with two new GP5 mousepad designs in black or yellow. They have a high-speed cloth surface with a non-slip rubber base and a hemmed edge. The GP5 mouse pads can be cleaned in the washing machine. The mouse pad dimension is 460 x 400 x 4 mm.
Pricing and Availability
The CHERRY XTRFY Vitality Edition peripherals are now available at the CHERRY XTRFY webshop, see links and pricing below.
CHERRY XTRFY K5V2 Compact Vitality Edition: $149.00 (US/French Layout)
CHERRY XTRFY M68 Pro Wireless Vitality Edition: $149.00
CHERRY XTRFY GP5 Vitality Black: $35.00
CHERRY XTRFY GP5 Vitality Yellow: $35.00