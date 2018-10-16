Chromebooks Get a Boost with AMD Ryzen "Zen" Mobile Processors

Up to 251% better graphics performance compared to previous generation AMD Chromebooks

Today,announced the firstand latestfor Chromebook platforms, with up to 178% faster web browsing compared to the previous generation. Designed in collaboration with Google, the AMD Ryzen and Athlon 3000 C-Series Mobile Processor lineup introduces the first-ever Zen architecture-powered Chromebooks with systems from Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo launching in Q4 2020. The AMD Ryzen 3000 C Series Mobile Processors offer up to 212% better performance for multitasking and content creation compared to the previous generation of AMD Chromebooks. With built-in AMD Radeon Graphics, AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series Mobile processors include the most powerful graphics available in a Chromebook.Whether users are online, offline, on-the-go or at home, AMD Ryzen processor-based and Athlon processor-based Chromebooks deliver the combined CPU, graphics and overall performance needed to stay productive and breeze through the high demands of distance learning and remote working, said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD. We are pleased to be working with Acer, ASUS, Google, HP and Lenovo to significantly expand the number of AMD-powered Chromebooks and deliver more powerful options with the first of many AMD Ryzen-based Chromebook systems.Built on the powerful Zen architecture with best-in-class AMD Radeon graphics, AMD-powered Chromebooks are fast and responsive while browsing the web, multitasking, or streaming video. The power-efficient 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors enable thinner and lighter Chromebook designs that deliver long battery life as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 capabilities for enhanced connectivity.The AMD Ryzen 7 3700C Mobile Processor offers premium performance for Chromebooks, bringing:The AMD Ryzen and Athlon 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors are coming soon in systems from major OEM partners in the consumer, education and enterprise markets.Chromebooks continue to be a rapidly growing market where customers are looking for appealing designs and top-notch features to power their work, education and gaming with Chrome OS, said John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS at Google. Our partnership with AMD, along with the unprecedented offering of Ryzen processor-based Chromebooks, gives consumers and businesses an even broader choice of affordable Chromebook designs that deliver blazing fast connectivity, long battery life and the ability to power through multitasking workloads.Acer is continuing its history of leadership and innovation in the Chromebook market by utilizing new AMD Ryzen and Athlon 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors in our upcoming product line, which will give customers what they need to excel at school, work and home, said James Lin, general manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. Our new AMD-based Acer Chromebooks will deliver a heightened level of power, graphics performance, responsiveness and efficiency, allowing our customers to tackle challenging projects and take advantage of the growing range of apps and extensions in the Chrome ecosystem.Todays workforce wants powerful, secure, and easy-to-use cloud-centric devices as they adapt to the new realities of working from home or in the office," said Andy Rhodes, global head of Commercial Personal Systems, HP Inc. We are proud of our continued collaboration with AMD to offer business users advanced Chrome Enterprise security and manageability features to protect endpoints and unify manageability. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen processor, the new HP Pro c645 Chromebook Enterprise packs impressive power, enterprise-level security and manageability features, and seamless collaboration tools to address the productivity needs of business users everywhere.Designed for the evolving demands on laptops, Lenovo systems powered by AMD processors will balance knockout performance with portability, enabling users to get things done remotely and on the move, said Jerry Paradise, vice president, commercial portfolio, PC & Smart Devices at Lenovo. Along with partners like AMD, we are able to offer customers fast and responsive user experiences in powerful and portable laptop designs.More information on "Zen" integration into the Chromebook hardware ecosystem is available for consumer and commercial applications.