Codemasters Release DiRT 5 Announce Trailer, Launching on October 2020

Today, Codemasters releases the official announce trailer of DiRT 5 which will launch on October 2020 to PC and next-generation consoles for Xbox and PlayStation. DiRT 5 will also come to Google Stadia by early 2021. DiRT 5 is now available for pre-order for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Watch the announce trailer below.
DIRT 5 is the bold new off-road racing experience created by Codemasters. Blaze a trail across the most iconic routes in the world. Drive the widest roster of cars from rally icons, to trucks, to GT heroes and lots more. Play through a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor, and more new features, DIRT 5 is the next generation of extreme racing.
DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style.
Pre-OrderDiRT 5 is now available for pre-orders, available in two editions: DiRT 5 Launch Edition and DiRT 5 Amplified Edition. Amplified Edition players get three-day early and access to every single post-launch addition to DIRT 5, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed. Pre-orders of the DIRT 5 Launch Edition and Amplified Edition will receive the Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design!
To learn more or pre-order, visit https://dirtgame.com/dirt5
Pre-orders for PC digital copy available at Steam