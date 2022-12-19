COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 and DDR4 Gaming Memory Launched

Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 Gaming Memory

COLORFUL Technology announces the Battle-Ax Redline Series gaming memory. Available in DDR4 and DDR5 memory kits, the Battle-Ax Redline Series are designed for the latest generation Intel and AMD platforms. The Battle-Ax Redline Series sports a new look  a low-profile heat spreader with aggressive styling that fits its beastly performance specifications. The Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 sports a white/red heat spreader while the Battle-Ax Redline DDR4 comes in black/red color.The COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 memory comes in a high-performance DDR5-6000MHz frequency with a tight CL30 CAS latency. The Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 memory is available in a (2x16GB) 32GB kit and supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO memory overclocking technology for Intel and AMD platforms, respectively. The Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 gaming memory is ideal for power users, gamers, and enthusiasts.The COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR4 memory also comes in a high-performance specification at DDR4-4000 with CL19 CAS latency and supports Intel XMP 2.0 memory overclocking technology. The Battle-Ax Redline DDR4 gaming memory is designed for users looking into PC building using the latest Intel and AMD platforms with the more affordable DDR4 motherboard models. The Battle-Ax Redline DDR4 gaming memory is available in (2x16GB) 32GB and (2x8GB) 16GB kits offering a wider range of kit capacities for entry-level to high-end PC configurations.The COLORFUL Battle-Ax Redline DDR5 and DDR4 gaming memory kits are coming to partner resellers this Q2 2023.