COLORFUL Dispels Rumours of Launching Intel Iris Xe Graphics Cards for OEMs

COLORFUL releases their official statement regarding the circulating rumours that they are launching Intel Iris Xe-based graphics cards to OEMs. Intel did release Iris Xe desktop graphics cards yesterday, January 26, 2021. Intel codesigned and partnered with two ecosystem partners, including ASUS, to launch the Intel Iris Xe discrete desktop graphics cards (code-named DG1) in systems targeted to mainstream users and small- and medium-sized businesses. The cards are sold to system integrators who will offer Iris Xe discrete graphics as part of pre-built systems. The rumours of COLORFUL also launching DG1 graphics cards are not true.
Read the full statement COLORFUL released on their social media pages below.
Recently, there have been rumours circulating on media platforms, making false reports about Colorful launch Iris Xe Desktop Graphics Card to OEMs
Colorful would like to clarify that these rumours are not true, and the information and content derived therefrom are unfounded.
Colorful would like to take this opportunity to thank all customers and media for their attention. For Colorful lineup please refer to Colorful official website and press release.
Colorful would like to clarify that these rumours are not true, and the information and content derived therefrom are unfounded.
Colorful would like to take this opportunity to thank all customers and media for their attention. For Colorful lineup please refer to Colorful official website and press release.
Sources: COLORFUL Facebook page, Intel