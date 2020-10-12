COLORFUL Dispels Rumours of Launching Intel Iris Xe Graphics Cards for OEMs

ASUS DG1-4G Graphics Card



Recently, there have been rumours circulating on media platforms, making false reports about Colorful launch Iris Xe Desktop Graphics Card to OEMs 



Colorful would like to clarify that these rumours are not true, and the information and content derived therefrom are unfounded.



Colorful would like to take this opportunity to thank all customers and media for their attention. For Colorful lineup please refer to Colorful official website and press release.

Read the full statement COLORFUL released on their social media pages below.