COLORFUL GeForce GTX 1630 NB 4G Graphics Card Launched

COLORFUL Technology today announces the COLORFUL GeForce GTX 1630 NB graphics card powered by the newly released GeForce GTX 1630 graphics. This graphics card sports the signature black and red design of the COLORFUL NB Series and a slim 2-slot heatsink design with dual fans providing efficient cooling. The GeForce GTX 1630 is designed as an entry-level discrete graphics processing unit, equipped with 4GB GDDR6 memory. The GTX 1630 NB runs at a base clock of 1740MHz and a boost clock of up to 1815MHz.
Black and Red Design
True to the COLORFUL NB Series styling, the GeForce GTX 1630 NB comes in the classic black and red design. The shroud sports irregular diamond-shaped intrusions giving it an extraordinary look.
Slim Heatsink Design
The COLORFUL GeForce GTX 1630 NB uses a single-piece extruded aluminum heatsink paired with dual 90mm fans to provide efficient heat dissipation.
Smart Fan Control
The COLORFUL GeForce GTX 1630 NB features Smart Fan Control that allows advanced users to tweak fan settings to cater to their preferences. With Smart Fan Control, users can opt for Quiet Cooling, Maximum Performance, or custom settings that will fit the users usage scenario.
Specifications
Model: COLORFUL GeForce GTX 1630 NB 4GD6-V
CUDA Cores: 512
Base Clock: 1740 MHz
Boost Clock: 1815 MHz
Memory: 4GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth: 96 GB/s
Power Connector: 1x 6PIN PCIe
Recommended PSU: 450W
Fans: 2x 90mm
Dimension: 232mm x 127mm x 39mm
Display Output: DP+HDMI+DVI
Model: COLORFUL GeForce GTX 1630 NB 4GD6-V
CUDA Cores: 512
Base Clock: 1740 MHz
Boost Clock: 1815 MHz
Memory: 4GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth: 96 GB/s
Power Connector: 1x 6PIN PCIe
Recommended PSU: 450W
Fans: 2x 90mm
Dimension: 232mm x 127mm x 39mm
Display Output: DP+HDMI+DVI
Pricing, Warranty, and Availability
The new COLORFUL GeForce GTX 1630 NB graphics card is coming to partner resellers this Q4 2022, suggested retail price is US$169. The COLORFUL GeForce GTX 1630 NB graphics card is backed with a three-year warranty.