COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4080 Advanced OC and Ultra White Graphics Cards Unveiled

iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Advanced OC-V

iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Ultra W OC-V

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Advanced OC also gets a facelift with its simpler and stealthier design while improving the iGame Energy Core of the previous generation thus introducing the new Gravity Rim central fan design. The two other fans of the graphics card use the new Hurricane Scythe Blade design, as seen on the earlier released iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Vulcan OC-V graphics card. It also features the Hollow Back Design with an iGame grille for aesthetics.- Gravity Rim: A redesigned version of the iGame Energy Core that creates a mysterious black hole effect.- Meteorite Backplate: A sturdy metal backplate that reduces PCB flexing. An intricate iGame grille design is added to the backplate’s hollow back to add aesthetics.- Hurricane Scythe Blades: New fan blade design that delivers superior airflow compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Advanced OC uses two 100mm fans and a 96mm center fan.- One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.- Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.- Customizable RGB Lighting: COLORFUL is all about adding a touch of colors to your gaming PC. The graphics card features RGB lighting that is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.The new iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Ultra W sports a new look and a more powerful triple-fan cooler design while adopting the 12VHPWR connector standard. The new design features the new Retro RGB side panel with the ULTRA branding. The RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.- ULTRA Retro RGB: Eye-catching and visualizing RGB lighting effect in a retro design.- ULTRA Cooling: The Ultra Series is designed with high-performance cooling in mind – featuring a large heatsink with five 5mmØ + two 8mmØ copper heat pipes fitted with three 100mm cooling fans.- One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.- Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.- Customizable RGB Lighting: COLORFUL is all about adding a touch of colors to your gaming PC. The graphics card features RGB lighting that is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.Suggested retail prices:iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Advanced OC-V: $1289iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Ultra W OC-V: $1249COLORFUL did not reveal information regarding the availability of the two new RTX 4080 graphics cards.