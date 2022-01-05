COLORFUL Introduces G-ONE PLUS All-in-One Gaming PC

Key Features

· 12th Generation Intel Core Processors

· 31.5-inch 2K 165Hz HDR400 Display

· NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics

· Supports NVIDIA G-SYNC

· Supports NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 and Ray Tracing

· Up To 16GB DDR4-3200MHz Memory (Upgradeable to 64GB)

· Up To 1TB of Fast NVMe SSD storage (Two M.2 PCIe Gen3x4 Slots Available)

· Lift Camera

· Built-in Qi Wireless Charging Dock (15W Max)

· Intel Wi-Fi 6E + 2.5 GbE LAN

· 2x 5W Stereo Speakers

· Sturdy Aluminum Alloy Chassis

· Ambient RGB Backlighting

· Real-Time Monitoring, RGB Customization, Mode Switching via iGame Center

· Windows 11

Specifications

