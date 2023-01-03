COLORFUL Introduces GeForce RTX 4070 Series Graphics Card Lineup

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Vulcan OC

Model: iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Vulcan OC-V

CUDA Cores: 5888

Game Clock: 2475MHz

Boost Clock: 2625MHz

Memory: 12GB

Memory Type: GDDR6X

Memory Bandwidth: 504 GB/s

Power Connector: 1x 16-pin PCIe

Card Dimension: 348.5mm x 159.5mm x 60.5mm

Display Output: 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Neptune OC

Model: iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Neptune OC

CUDA Cores: 5888

Game Clock: 2475MHz

Boost Clock: 2640MHz

Memory: 12GB

Memory Type: GDDR6X

Memory Bandwidth: 504 GB/s

Power Connector: 1x 16-pin PCIe

Card Dimension: Card: 253.5mm x 170.8mm x 41.5mm / Radiator: 227mm x 155.6mm x 54.4mm / Pipe: 420mm

Display Output: 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Advanced OC

Model: iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Advanced OC-V

CUDA Cores: 5888

Game Clock: 2475MHz

Boost Clock: 2610MHz

Memory: 12GB

Memory Type: GDDR6X

Memory Bandwidth: 504 GB/s

Power Connector: 1x 16-pin PCIe

Card Dimension: 343.5mm x 150.2mm x 53.5mm

Display Output: 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra W

Model: iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra W

CUDA Cores: 5888

Game Clock: 2475MHz

Boost Clock: 2505MHz

Memory: 12GB

Memory Type: GDDR6X

Memory Bandwidth: 504 GB/s

Power Connector: 1x 16-pin PCIe

Card Dimension: 324.9mm x 134mm x 51.2mm

Display Output: 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 NB EX

Model: COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 NB EX-V

CUDA Cores: 5888

Game Clock: 1920MHz

Boost Clock: 2475MHz

Memory: 12GB

Memory Type: GDDR6X

Memory Bandwidth: 504 GB/s

Power Connector: 1x 16-pin PCIe

Card Dimension: 325mm x 134mm x 53.8mm

Display Output: 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Vulcan OC adapts the new design shared with other RTX 40 Vulcan Series that features the improved Hurricane Scythe Blade fans, the iGame Smart LCD, and the Hallow Back Panel that provides a flow-through airflow design. The Vulcan model sports discrete RGB lighting accents that are fully customizable using the iGame Center app.A highlight feature of the Vulcan Series, the iGame Smart LCD is detachable and can be placed on the graphics card or on a dock which users can place anywhere on their desk or gaming PC. The iGame Smart LCD can be used to display images and GIF images. It can also be used for real-time monitoring for enthusiasts that are keen on what going on with their gaming PC. The iGame Smart LCD can be flipped 90° to make the display visible even when the graphics card is installed vertically. A Vulcan Lightboard is also included that replaced the iGame Smart LCD on the graphics card when the display is installed on the dock.One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.Hurricane Scythe Blades: Three 100mm Hurricane Scythe Blade fans deliver fan heat dissipation with its improved airflow compared to the previous-generation fan blade design. iGame Smart LCD: A removable magnetic display that can be mounted on the graphics card or on the included display dock. The display has a resolution of 800x216px  fully customizable via the iGame Center app to display real-time monitoring figures, custom images, GIFs, and others.Display Dock: The display dock is an external docking accessory that users can place on their desk or on top of the chassis that holds the iGame Smart LCD. The display dock connects the display via a USB cable.Vulcan Support Frame: The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card.Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.iGame Accessories: The Vulcan Series comes with a set of accessories including Screen Wipes, White Gloves, and a Screwdriver.The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Neptune OC features an all-in-one liquid cooling solution with a 240mm radiator  delivering excellent heat dissipation. The Neptunes superior cooling solution allows it to have a higher factory overclock, up to 2640MHz boost clock. This two-slot graphics card uses an aesthetic metal shroud with a matte silver finish and two RGB light strips that provide ambient lighting. The RGB light strips are fully customizable using the iGame Center app.One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.Slim 2-Slot Form Factor: Slim 2-slot PCI thickness that will fit most PC builds.Liquid Cooled: Harness the superior cooling performance of liquid cooling for higher overclocks at lower noise levels.Full-Cover Copper Waterblock: High-performance full-cover copper waterblock that covers the GPU, memory, and other critical components in the graphics card.The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Advanced OC sports the new Gravity Rim central fan design and the new Hurricane Scythe Blade design. It also features the Hollow Back Design with an iGame grille for aesthetics. The Gravity Rim has RGB lighting, customizable using the iGame Center app. The Advanced model also features the Hollow Back Panel design.Gravity Rim: A redesigned version of the iGame Energy Core that creates a mysterious black hole effect.Meteorite Backplate: A sturdy metal backplate that reduces PCB flexing. An intricate iGame grille design is added to the backplates hollow back to add aesthetics.Hurricane Scythe Blades: New fan blade design that delivers superior airflow compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Advanced OC uses two 100mm fans and a 96mm center fan.One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.Customizable RGB Lighting: COLORFUL is all about adding a touch of colors to your gaming PC. The graphics card features RGB lighting that is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra W sports a new look and design. Its holographic shroud displays different colors in different angles, complemented with RGB lighting and RGB illuminated ULTRA design on the side. It uses a triple-fan cooler design and is the thinnest air-cooled model in the series at 51.2mm thickness.ULTRA Retro RGB: Eye-catching and visualizing with the combination of the holographic shroud design and RGB lighting.ULTRA Cooling: A triple-fan cooler design with four 6-diameter copper heat pipes fitted with three 90mm cooling fans.One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.Customizable RGB Lighting: RGB lit ULTRA design is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 NB EX sports an eye-catching black and red design. The Battle-Ax model uses a triple-fan cooling solution featuring an enlarged heatsink with two 6mm copper heat pipes, equipped three 90mm fans. The Battle-Ax model sports an RGB lit COLORFUL branding on the side, customizable using the iGame Center app.Battle Ax Backplate: Improved backplate design that provides structural rigidity and passive heat dissipation.RGB Lighting: An RGB illuminated COLORFUL branding on the side thats customizable using the iGame Center app.Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 Series graphics cards will be available in the COLORFUL official stores this April 2023. See the manufacturers suggested retail prices below.COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Neptune OC-V: $829.00COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Vulcan OC-V: $819.00COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Advanced OC-V: $709.00COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra W OC-V: $659.00COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 NB EX-V: $599.00