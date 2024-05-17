COLORFUL Introduces iGame DDR5 Loong Edition Memory

Designed to complement the Loong Edition graphics cards and motherboard, the iGame DDR5 Loong Edition features traditional Chinese decorative patterns including Xiangyun (auspicious clouds) and Yufeng (royal wind or gentle breeze). The iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory sports a layered RGB lightbar on top of its aesthetic heat sink. Completing the exquisite design is a golden nameplate with the Year of the Dragon pattern. The memory uses a tall aluminium alloy heat sink that provides excellent heat dissipation.The COLORFUL iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory uses high-performance Hynix A-die chips designed for overclocking. The memorys PMIC components are covered with a thermal pad for improved cooling. This improves the memory's overall cooling and overclocking capabilities.The Loong Edition memory is available in two kit specifications  a 32GB (2x16GB) 6800MT/s CL32-45-45-108 1.4V kit and a high-spec 32GB (2x16GB) 7200MT/s CL32-45-45-108 1.4V kit.For more information, visit the links below.