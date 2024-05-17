COLORFUL Introduces iGame DDR5 Loong Edition Memory

COLORFUL Technology launches the iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory in celebration of the Year of the Dragon. The iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory complements the iGame Loong Edition graphics cards and motherboard released earlier this year.
Exquisite Design
Designed to complement the Loong Edition graphics cards and motherboard, the iGame DDR5 Loong Edition features traditional Chinese decorative patterns including Xiangyun (auspicious clouds) and Yufeng (royal wind or gentle breeze). The iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory sports a layered RGB lightbar on top of its aesthetic heat sink. Completing the exquisite design is a golden nameplate with the Year of the Dragon pattern. The memory uses a tall aluminium alloy heat sink that provides excellent heat dissipation.
Fierce Performance
The COLORFUL iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory uses high-performance Hynix A-die chips designed for overclocking. The memorys PMIC components are covered with a thermal pad for improved cooling. This improves the memory's overall cooling and overclocking capabilities.
The Loong Edition memory is available in two kit specifications a 32GB (2x16GB) 6800MT/s CL32-45-45-108 1.4V kit and a high-spec 32GB (2x16GB) 7200MT/s CL32-45-45-108 1.4V kit.
Memory Kit Specifications
Pricing and Availability
iGame DDR5 Loong Edition 32GB (2x16GB) 6800MT/s CL32
iGame DDR5 Loong Edition 48GB (2x16GB) 6800MT/s CL34