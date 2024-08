COLORFUL Introduces iGame DDR5 Loong Edition Memory

Designed to complement the Loong Edition graphics cards and motherboard, the iGame DDR5 Loong Edition features traditional Chinese decorative patterns including “Xiangyun” (auspicious clouds) and “Yufeng” (royal wind or gentle breeze). The iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory sports a layered RGB lightbar on top of its aesthetic heat sink. Completing the exquisite design is a golden nameplate with the Year of the Dragon pattern. The memory uses a tall aluminium alloy heat sink that provides excellent heat dissipation.The COLORFUL iGame DDR5 Loong Edition memory uses high-performance Hynix A-die chips designed for overclocking. The memory’s PMIC components are covered with a thermal pad for improved cooling. This improves the memory's overall cooling and overclocking capabilities.The Loong Edition memory is available in two kit specifications – a 32GB (2x16GB) 6800MT/s CL32-45-45-108 1.4V kit and a high-spec 32GB (2x16GB) 7200MT/s CL32-45-45-108 1.4V kit.For more information, visit the links below.