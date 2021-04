COLORFUL Introduces iGame M600 Mirage Gaming PC

Power Key

The iGame M600 Mirage is offered in a wide selection of configurations with CPU options from a modest Intel Core i5-11400 up to a beastly Intel Core i9-11900K 8-core processor. The same goes with the graphics card options from a GeForce RTX 3060 up to the latest gaming graphics powerhouse – the GeForce RTX 3090. The gaming PC uses an AIO liquid CPU cooler and high-speed NVMe SSD storage for fast and responsive gaming.The COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage features a magnetic Power Key to turn on the gaming PC. The detachable and magnetic Power Key takes security and privacy to a whole new level. Users can only turn on the iGame M600 Mirage using the Power Key, keeping it away from unwanted and unauthorized users.The iGame M600 Mirage’s RGB Dynamik Lighting has over 70 ARGB LEDs that are fully customizable via iGame Center. It consists of a unique Skylight RGB effect on the top panel, a pair of ARGB strips on the front panel, and a vibrant RGB underglow at the bottom. All of the RGB lighting components are fully customizable using the iGame Center.The COLORFUL iGame M600 Mirage gaming PC base model starts at US$1599. See configurations and pricing below.11th Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 / GeForce RTX 3060 ~ $159911th Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 / GeForce RTX 3060 ~ $179911th Gen. Intel Core i7-11700K / GeForce RTX 3070 ~ $279911th Gen. Intel Core i7-11700K / GeForce RTX 3080 ~ $309911th Gen. Intel Core i9-11900K / GeForce RTX 3090 ~ $5299