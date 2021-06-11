COLORFUL Introduces Intel Z690 iGame Ultra Series Motherboards

The 12th generation Intel Core processors, also known as the Alder Lake CPUs, come in with up to 16 cores, and the Intel Intelligent Overclocking Technology to deliver boost clocks of up to 5.2GHz. The next-generation DDR5-enabled Intel platform uses a base memory frequency of 4800MHz and can up over 6000MHz in memory overclocking. The PCIe 5.0 lanes offer higher bandwidth than PCIe 4.0. Hence, the PCIe 5.0 lanes offer backward compatibility with PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 devices.The COLORFUL iGame Z690 Ultra D5 and iGame Z690 Ultra motherboards feature the new Ice Terrace Space 1.0 Heatsink, an enlarged heatsink solution that delivers efficient passive cooling to the PCH, and two M.2 slots. The heatsink is crafted using an aluminum extrusion molding process. It features a wave-like design with multiple layers to increase surface area and maximize heat dissipation. The iGame Z690 Ultra D5 features an 18+1 phase power design while the iGame Z690 Ultra uses a 15+1 phase power design and supports DDR4 memory.Along with the release of the iGame Z690 motherboards is the new COLORFUL Battle-AX DDR5 Memory. The Battle-AX DDR5 features a matte black heat spreader with red accents. The Battle-AX DDR5 Memory is designed for the Intel 600 Series platform with its high-performance starting frequency of DDR5-4800MHz and higher. The Battle-AX DDR5 is available in 8GB and 16GB modules.