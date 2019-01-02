COLORFUL Intros iGame Z490 VULCAN X and CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20 Motherboards

iGame Z490 Vulcan X: Serious Power for Power Users

CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20: Ultimate Gaming Motherboard

The Colorful iGame Z490 Vulcan X packs serious firepower to knockout triple-A games and demanding content creation workloads with a combination of the latest technologies and cutting-edge thermal cooling. The iGame Z490 Vulcan X supports up to a 10-core 10th generation Intel Core processor and its 12+2 power phase design offers superb CPU overclocking for advanced users. Furthermore, it sports futuristic CyberPunk styling with immersive RGB lighting in multiple lighting zones. The motherboard has dual Turbo M.2 slots with Intel Optane Technology support for the latest and fastest NVMe drives. For lag-free gaming, the iGame Z490 Vulcan X comes with an Intel 2.5 Gigabit LAN and an Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking. The iGame Z490 Vulcan X is the perfect choice for power users that wants to harness the full power of the 10th generation Intel Core processors.: 12+2 Power Phase design with 8+4-pin ATX power connectors to deliver superb overclocking stability to the 10th generation Intel Core processor.: Made using advanced Aluminum extrusion, the heatsink armor has an improved air fin design that increases contact area delivering improved heat dissipation.: COLORFULs advanced VRM MOSFET heatsink with improved heat transfer efficiency that effectively reduces power supply temperature in CPU overclocking.: Update BIOS without CPU and memory. The BIOS has a Simple Mode offering average users a user-friendly BIOS interface and an Advanced Mode offering full functionality that meets the needs of advanced users.: Latest Intel I225-V 2.5Gigabit LAN controller and Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 wireless network card to deliver ultra-fast networking for gaming and content creation.The COLORFUL CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20 is the ultimate gaming motherboard sporting all the essential features for building a high-performance gaming PC. The motherboard supports up to a 10-core 10th generation Intel Core processor and comes with a 10-power phase design. The motherboard features the new iGame Dynamik Light software that controls addressable RGB lighting and synchronizes with other supported ARGB devices. The CVN Z490 GAMING PRO V20 delivers immersive gaming audio with its Realtek HD audio chip with Hi-Fi Audio Chip Guard and Nichicon Audio Capacitor to deliver pure high-definition audio.: Controls supported ARGB lighting connected on the three 5V 3-Pin ARGB and two 12V 4-Pin RGB connectors of the motherboard. The software offers full customization and synchronization with other supported ARGB devices.: Realtek Audio Chip with Hi-Fi Audio Chip Guard to eliminate interference and deliver pure high-definition sound while Audio Golden Line effectively reduces high-frequency noise.: Premium-grade capacitors that deliver high-quality sound.