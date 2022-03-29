COLORFUL Launched CVN B660I Mini-ITX Motherboards

The CVN B660I GAMING FROZEN and CVN B660I GAMING motherboards come with two M.2 slots. At the front is a PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 slot with CVN Cooling Armor that provides improved passive cooling to NVMe SSDs. At the back is a PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSDs to provide high-speed storage for gaming and productivity.The Z690 and B660 Series feature a newly redesigned BIOS user interface (UI) that aims to make navigation easier and more intuitive. Quick overclocking features can now be found in one tab. For advanced users, advanced overclocking modes and tweaks are also found under the Advanced tab. Monitoring, Fan Profile, Smart Fan Control, and general hardware info are organized and simplified on the BIOS homepage.The CVN B660I GAMING FROZEN is fitted with the latest connectivity features including a 2.5 GbE port and Wi-Fi 6 for fast wired and wireless connection. The motherboards also come with a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port that the rear I/O along with four USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.2 ports. The motherboards also have a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C header for USB-C ports of the desktop chassis.The COLORFUL CVN B660I GAMING FROZEN and CVN B660I GAMING motherboards are now available at partner resellers in select regions for $159 and $154 MSRP, respectively. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.