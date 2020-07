COLORFUL Launches AMD B550 Motherboard Series

Key Features

Specifications

The COLORFUL B550 Series motherboards come equipped with Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN.Protects network connection from interference and electromagnetic wave for enhanced stability.COLORFUL’s new and improved software to control addressable RGB lighting via the 5V ARGB headers and 12V RGB headers on the motherboard. Delivers customization and synchronization across all supported RGB components of the system.Boasting support for high-speed PCI-Express 4.0, the COLORFUL B550 motherboard’s dual-turbo M.2 slots support PCIe Gen4 and Gen3 NVMe SSDs offering access to the fastest storage options available today.Learn more about the COLORFUL B550 Series motherboards at the COLORFUL website