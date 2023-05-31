COLORFUL Launches CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI D5 Motherboard for 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs

COLORFUL Technology launches the CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI D5 mini-ITX motherboard ideal for small-form-factor PC enthusiasts looking to build a compact mini-ITX PC with the latest 14th Gen Intel Core processors with faster DDR5 memory.
The CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI D5 gets a new bolder design featuring a frosted glass VRM thermal armor. The CVN laser lettering is also more pronounced on this motherboard compared to the CVN B760 FROZEN WIFI. The motherboard features a few holographic elements that change colours depending on the angle. Behind the VRM thermal armor is a high-performance PWM 30mm fan that helps dissipate heat allowing the motherboard to maximize the power of the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors.
Key Features
Supports 14th Gen, 13th Gen, and 12th Gen Intel Core processors
Intel B760 Chipset
Mini-ITX motherboard form factor
Dual-channel DDR5 memory supports up to 96GB capacity, up to DDR5-8000(OC)
7+1+1 Power Phase Design (Dr MOS 90A)
Metal PCIe 5.0 X16 Slot
Dual high-speed PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots (with M.2 Cooling Armor for front slot)
Wi-Fi 6 + BT, Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LAN
Specifications
Pricing and Availability
The COLORFUL CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI D5 motherboard is expected to arrive to partner resellers this Q4 2023. The CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI D5 is already available in China on JD.com for 949.00 Chinese Yuan which is approximately US$129 / £106.