COLORFUL Launches CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI D5 Motherboard for 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Supports 14th Gen, 13th Gen, and 12th Gen Intel Core processorsIntel B760 ChipsetMini-ITX motherboard form factorDual-channel DDR5 memory supports up to 96GB capacity, up to DDR5-8000(OC)7+1+1 Power Phase Design (Dr MOS 90A)Metal PCIe 5.0 X16 SlotDual high-speed PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots (with M.2 Cooling Armor for front slot)Wi-Fi 6 + BT, Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LANThe COLORFUL CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI D5 motherboard is expected to arrive to partner resellers this Q4 2023. The CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI D5 is already available in China on JD.com for 949.00 Chinese Yuan which is approximately US$129 / 106.