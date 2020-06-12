COLORFUL Launches GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Series Graphics Cards

COLORFUL proudly introduces the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Series graphics cards. COLORFULs line-up consists of the Vulcan, Advanced, Ultra, and the new Ultra White Series models, each of which come with a different set of premium features to cater to different types of gamers and PC enthusiasts.
NVIDIA Ampere ArchitecturePowered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the 2nd generation of NVIDIA RTX, the worlds most powerful PC gaming platform for real-time ray tracing and AI, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivers blistering 1080p and 1440p gameplay starting at only US$399/£369.
The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations including performance-accelerating and IQ-enhancing NVIDIA DLSS technology which is now available in over 25 games; NVIDIA Reflex which reduces system latency (input lag), making games more responsive, and giving players in competitive multiplayer titles an extra edge over the opposition; and NVIDIA Broadcast, a suite of audio and video AI enhancements including virtual backgrounds and noise removal that users can apply to chats, Skype calls and video meetings.
Whether you are playing traditional PC titles, powering through creator and productivity workflows, or marveling at the latest cutting-edge ray-traced titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivers the best possible experience in its class for everyone, everywhere.
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V
The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V features an LCD screen that can display GPU status and monitoring tools such as GPU temperature, Core Clocks, and others. Also, it can display the picture you uploaded. Like the other 30 Series, the LCD can be flipped 90° to make the LCD screen visible even in vertical graphics card mounting orientation. The RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan features the new 13-blade cooling fan design and the iGame Vacuum Copper Plated Technics that delivers superb heat dissipation for stable overclocking. It also comes with the One-Key Overclock - a straightforward overclocking feature that delivers an instant performance boost to 1815MHz in just one push of a button.
CUDA Cores: 4864
Base/Boost Clocks: 1410/1665 MHz
Turbo Base/Boost Clocks: 1410/1815 MHz
Memory: 8GB GDDR6
Power Connector: 3x 8-pin PCIe
Dimensions: 425mm x 277mm x 118mm
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Advanced OC 10G-V
The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Advanced OC features a premium shroud with a metallic finish that diffuses the central fan Energy Core lighting to give it a sophisticated and mysterious Light Frozen lighting effect. The triple-fan cooling solution includes a high-performance heatsink with four 8mm-diameter heat pipes that deliver aggressive heat dissipation. The RTX 3060 Ti Advanced OC also features the One-key overclock for a quick performance boost to almost 1800MHz.
CUDA Cores: 4864
Base/Boost Clocks: 1410/1665 MHz
Turbo Base/Boost Clocks: 1410/1800 MHz
Memory: 8GB GDDR6
Power Connector: 2x 8-pin PCIe
Dimensions: 378mm x 243mm x 103mm
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ultra OC 10G-V
The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ultra OC 10G-V is designed to fit the lifestyle of gamers with its Vaporwave colorway. It gives a feeling of nostalgia with its classic color theme of light and bright colors. The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ultra features a triple-fan cooler with two 90mm and one 80mm cooling fan. The heatsink has four integrated heat pipes, two 6mm-diameter and two 8mm-diameter heat pipes that deliver aggressive heat dissipation. The fins are connected using integrated reflow soldering, an advanced process that creates high-quality soldering compared to traditional methods.
CUDA Cores: 4864
Base/Boost Clocks: 1410/1665 MHz
Turbo Base/Boost Clocks: 1410/1770 MHz
Memory: 8GB GDDR6
Power Connector: 2x 8-pin PCIe
Dimensions: 378mm x 243mm x 103mm
COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ultra W OC-V
COLORFUL introduces the new White version with the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ultra W OC. Like the Ultra Series, Ultra W sports an all-white color theme with its white shroud, fans, and backplate. It uses a triple-fan cooler for fast heat dissipation to maximize performance. The cooler uses two 90mm and one 80mm cooling fans. Its high-performance heatsink has two 6mm-diameter and two 8mm-diameter heat pipes connected to the fins using integrated reflow soldering, an advanced process that creates high-quality soldering compared to traditional methods. iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ultra W with its Ultra White color is perfect for all-white gaming PC builds for perfect color matching for a neat and uniform white gaming PC.
CUDA Cores: 4864
Base/Boost Clocks: 1410/1665 MHz
Turbo Base/Boost Clocks: 1410/1770 MHz
Memory: 8GB GDDR6
Power Connector: 2x 8-pin PCIe
Dimensions: 378mm x 243mm x 103mm
Pricing
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC 10G -V: $599
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Advanced OC 10G -V: $519
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ultra OC 10G-V: $479
COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ultra W OC 10G-V: $399
