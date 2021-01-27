COLORFUL Launches GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Cards

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan OC-V

Specifications

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080Ti

CUDA cores: 10240

Base Clock/Boost Clock: 1365/1665

(Turbo Model) Base/Boost Clock: 1365/1710

Memory: 12GB

Memory Interface: GDDR6X

Memory Interface Width: 384-bit

Power connector: 3x 8-Pin PCIe Power

Graphics Card Power: 350W/370W

Graphics Card OC Power: 370W/400W

Cooling: Triple-fan | 6x 8mm-diameter heat pipes

Dimension: 323mm x 158mm x 60mm

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Advanced OC-V

Specifications

GPU: GeForce RTX 3070Ti

CUDA cores: 6144

Base Clock/Boost Clock: 1575/1770

(Turbo Model) Base/Boost Clock: 1575/1830

Memory: 8GB

Memory Interface: GDDR6X

Memory Interface Width: 256-bit

Power connector: 2x 8-Pin PCIe Power

Graphics Card Power: 290W/310W

Graphics Card OC Power: 310W/330W

Cooling: Triple-fan | 5x 8mm-diameter heat pipes

Dimension: 315.5mm x 131mm x 60mm

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB 8G-V

Specifications

GPU: GeForce RTX 3070Ti

CUDA cores: 6144

Base Clock/Boost Clock: 1575/1770

Memory: 8GB

Memory Interface: GDDR6X

Memory Interface Width: 256-bit

Power connector: 1x12-Pin PCIe Power

Graphics Card Power: 290W/290W

Cooling: Triple-fan | 6x 6mm-diameter heat pipes

Dimension: 300mm x 104mm x 52.5mm

Powered by the NVIDIA® Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers an incredible leap in performance and fidelity with acclaimed features such as ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction, NVIDIA Broadcast streaming features, and additional memory that allows it to speed through the most popular creator applications as well.Unique to the Vulcan models, the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan gets the same set of premium features including the signature LCD screen. The LCD screen can be used for status monitoring and personal customization, it can display GPU temperature, GPU load, core clocks, and others. The LCD screen can be flipped 90°, allowing it to remain visible even in vertical graphics card mounting orientation.The iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vulcan packs a triple-fan cooler with a 13-blade cooling fan design and the iGame Vacuum Copper Plated Technics, delivering superb cooling to achieve high and stable overclocks. The graphics card also features COLORFULs One-Key Overclock button at the rear I/O  a straightforward overclocking feature for instant performance boost to 1710MHz in just one push of a button.The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Advanced graphics card is the top-of-the-line model. It also packs a triple-fan cooler in a premium metallic shroud with an Energy Core central fan with a sophisticated Lighting Frozen lighting effect. The Advanced OC model features five 8mm-diameter high-performance heat pipes for aggressive heat dissipation. The graphics card also features COLORFULs One-Key Overclock button at the rear I/O, pushing performance to 1830MHz in just a push of the button.The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB graphics card features a new look with its improved thermal cooling design and RGB lighting while retaining the eye-catching Black+Red Design. The improved cooler packs a triple-fan configuration and sports an aesthetic metallic matte shroud and gaming red accents. The three 90mm cooling fans quickly dissipate heat from the high-performance heat sink with six 6mm-diameter heat pipes with direct touch to the GPU.The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB features an RGB COLORFUL logo on the side, perfect for RGB lighting enthusiasts. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NB is a compact triple-fan graphics card measuring 300mm x 104mm x 52.5mm.COLORFUL did not reveal pricing as of this writing.