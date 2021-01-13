COLORFUL Launches iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition Graphics Card

COLORFUL announces collaboration with bilibili E-sports to launch the new iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition graphics card sporting a fresh and colorful look. Designed for gamers and enthusiasts, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition uses an advanced cooling design with its dual 90mm axial fans on opposite sides. It has an all-alloy shroud design that gives it a premium look and added cooling. The RTX 3060 bilibili E-Sported Edition graphics card will be available in limited quantities.
Established in October 2018, bilibili E-sports owns two esports club brands BLG (Bilibili Gaming) and Hangzhou Spark. BLG has team rosters in League of Legends and Overwatch while Hangzhou Spark is a team roster playing in the Overwatch League. COLORFUL collaborated with bilibili E-sports to create a unique product that is specially designed for PC enthusiasts, esports professionals, and gamers.
Next-Level Cooling
COLORFUL takes cooling for the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition to the next level with its dual-axial fans with air duct efficiently cool the graphics card and promote good airflow within the gaming machine. The advanced cooling design features four 6mm diameter heat pipes with direct touch and a large nickel-plated copper base to the GPU for quick heat dissipation.
New Generation Design
The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition features a fresh and colorful shroud design. Furthermore, the all-alloy design of the graphics card shroud gives a premium look and feel. It also provides cooling aside from aesthetics. The graphics card also comes with RGB lighting on the shrouds surrounding edge to complete the gaming look. The RGB LEDs are fully customizable using the iGame Center app.
Removable Magnetic Backplate
The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Edition graphics card is the first to sport a magnetic backplate design. This allows builders and modders to personalize the backplate with ease.
Specifications
Model: COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition
CUDA Cores: 3584
Game Clock: 1777MHz
Boost Clock: 1822MHz
Memory: 12GB
Memory Type: GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth: 360 GB/s
Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe
Card Dimension: 300mm x 134mm x 45mm
Display Output: 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI
Pricing
The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 bilibili E-sports Limited Edition graphics card will be available in limited quantities for USD839 MSRP.