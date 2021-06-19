COLORFUL Launches iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series

Removable Magnetic Backplate and Vultune Style Decals

Customizable ARGB Strip

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series comes with two backplates  a brushed aluminum silver backplate and a blank aluminum backplate in white finish. Both backplates are removable using a magnetic locking mechanism making it easy to swap backplates. Out of the box, the iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series comes with a pair of Vultune style decal stickers that provide a unique flare. Users can easily customize and create their own decal for the blank backplate.The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics card has an ARGB strip surrounding the shroud for wide-coverage ARGB illumination. The addressable RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center app.Model: iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Custom OC LHRCUDA Cores: 4864Game Clock: 1410MHzBoost Clock: 1695MHzMemory: 8GBMemory Type: GDDR6Memory Bandwidth: 448 GB/sPower Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIeCard Dimension: 300mm x 134mm x 45mmDisplay Output: 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMICOLORFUL did not reveal information regarding pricing and availability as of this writing.