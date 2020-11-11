COLORFUL Launches iGame VULCAN DDR4 Memory and SL500 Mini SSD

COLORFUL launches the iGame VULCAN DDR4 gaming memory and SL500 Mini SSD. The iGame VULCAN memory sports an ARGB lightbar and Samsung B-die chips. The SL500 Mini SSD is an ultra-compact SSD with standard SATA power and data connectors.
COLORFUL iGame VULCAN DDR4 Gaming MemoryThe COLORFUL iGame VULCAN DDR4 memory is designed to meet the performance and aesthetic needs of gamers and enthusiasts. The iGame VULCAN memory is a product of two years of design and innovation. It features an addressable RGB lightbar on top which can be synchronized with other iGame products using the iGame Center software. The module sports a silver on white heatsink design with white PCB, designed to perfectly match all-white gaming PC builds.
The iGame VULCAN DDR4 gaming memory uses tested and proven Samsung B-DIE and ultra-high frequency of up to DDR4-4266MHz with superb overclocking potential. It features advanced silver-plating technology to deliver faster data transmission to every component on the PCB for greater performance.
COLORFUL SL500 Mini SSD
The COLORFUL SL500 Mini SSD features the standard power and data connectors of the 2.5-inch SSD in an ultra-compact size. The SL500 Mini SSD is only 26% the size of a standard 2.5-inch SSDs at 26x68x7mm. It is ideal for small-form-factor PCs and laptops. The SL500 Mini delivers speeds of up to 500MB/s.
The SL500 Mini SSD is an SDP (SATA Disk in Package) that integrates the main controller and flash chips into one compact module. The SL500 Mini SSD only weighs a mere 2 grams and uses lower power than 2.5-inch SSDs. The SL500 Mini SSDs SDP module is engineered for industrial applications, resistant to high temperatures and humidity and vibration in typical harsh environments.
Pricing and Availability
The COLORFUL iGame VULCAN DDR4 memory series is now available at partner resellers. The COLORFUL SL500 Mini SSD Series is expected to arrive this Q1 2021. See pricing below.
iGame VULCAN DDR4-3600MHz 16GB (2x8GB) Kit: US$169
iGame VULCAN DDR4-4266MHz 16GB (2x8GB) Kit: US$199
COLORFUL SL500 250GB Mini: US$39.99
COLORFUL SL500 500GB Mini: US$59.99