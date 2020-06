COLORFUL Launches Intel B460 Series Motherboards

The COLORFUL CVN B460M GAMING PRO V20 features the RIMY Cooling Armor, an enlarged heatsink for expanded airflow contact area delivering superb cooling to critical areas. The motherboard packs dual-turbo M.2 slots with Intel Optane Memory support and Full Cover Cooling Fin that delivers superior passive cooling to installed M.2 SSDs.The BATTLE-AX B460M-HD PRO V20 motherboard targets entry-level PC builders for casual users at home, school, and office. Designed to support the 10th generation Intel Core processors and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, the motherboard offers the best bang-for-buck solution without missing out on the latest technologies. The motherboard also has an available M.2 2230 slot for Wi-Fi + Bluetooth modules.COLORFUL introduces three Intel B460 Series motherboards – the CVN B460M GAMING PRO V20 and BATTLE-AX B460M-HD PRO V20 with MSRPs of $119 and $99, respectively.