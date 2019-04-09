COLORFUL Launches Intel B460 Series Motherboards

Press Release
COLORFUL introduces its line-up of Intel B460 mid-tier motherboards featuring an impressive a 10-phase power design to get the best performance out of the 10th generation Intel Core processors without the premium cost.
The COLORFUL Intel B460 Series motherboards feature the latest technologies including support for 32GB memory modules for up to 128GB memory supported, ultra-fast M.2 PCIe with Intel Optane Memory support. The motherboards are also equipped with high-performance multi-channel High Definition Audio, Gigabit LAN, and stunning RGB lighting powered by iGame Dynamik Light. The motherboards also offer a fully functional BIOS with Simple Mode thats suitable for novices and Advanced Mode for tweaking and overclocking.
COLORFUL CVN B460M GAMING PRO V20
The COLORFUL CVN B460M GAMING PRO V20 features the RIMY Cooling Armor, an enlarged heatsink for expanded airflow contact area delivering superb cooling to critical areas. The motherboard packs dual-turbo M.2 slots with Intel Optane Memory support and Full Cover Cooling Fin that delivers superior passive cooling to installed M.2 SSDs.
COLORFUL BATTLE-AX B460M-HD PRO V20
The BATTLE-AX B460M-HD PRO V20 motherboard targets entry-level PC builders for casual users at home, school, and office. Designed to support the 10th generation Intel Core processors and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, the motherboard offers the best bang-for-buck solution without missing out on the latest technologies. The motherboard also has an available M.2 2230 slot for Wi-Fi + Bluetooth modules.
Pricing
COLORFUL introduces three Intel B460 Series motherboards the CVN B460M GAMING PRO V20 and BATTLE-AX B460M-HD PRO V20 with MSRPs of $119 and $99, respectively.
