COLORFUL Launches Limited Edition GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN

Specifications

GPU: GeForce RTX 3090

CUDA cores: 10496

Base Clock/Boost Clock: 1395MHz / 1695MHz

(Turbo Model) Base/Boost Clock: 1395MHz / 1860MHz

Memory: 24GB

Memory Interface: GDDR6X

Memory Interface Width: 384-bit

Power connector: 3x 8-Pin PCIe Power

Graphics Card Power: 350W / 370W

Graphics Card OC Power: 420W / 500W

Cooling: 3x90mm fan + 6x 6mm-diameter heat pipes

Dimension: 316mm x 182mm x 61mm (Card)/307mm x 126mm x 73mm (Radiator Cooling)

Crafted to be COLORFUL’s masterpiece, the limited-edition iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN features a combination of advanced processing and intricate designs including precision CNC technology with controlled accuracy within 0.3mm. The KUDAN is packed with a plethora of gaming-oriented features and premium components including a fully customizable 60Hz display panel that can be used for real-time monitoring. The display can be flipped 90° allowing it to be visible even in vertical graphics card mounting orientation. The RTX 3090 KUDAN also has customizable RGB lighting on the shroud’s visible side and backplate. The radiator’s RGB lighting is powered by Modern Light Technology with a mirror-like surface that gives a sophisticated infinity lighting effect.COLORFUL incorporated leading technologies used in the Advanced Series and Neptune Series for its hybrid cooling design. For the latest KUDAN graphics card, COLORFUL enlisted Stäubli , a Swiss manufacturer of high-quality liquid connectors and couplings, for its quick-release mechanism. The thermal design consists of the triple-fan heatsink and a high-performance 240mm radiator delivering the best hybrid cooling for maximum heat dissipation.The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN has a hybrid cooling system that has both air-cooling and water-cooling systems. The RTX 3090 KUDAN’s air cooling system features a triple-fan heatsink with six 6mm high-performance heat pipes. It uses COLORFUL’s newly developed “Storm Chaser” 90mm fans with fixed-rotating fan blades. The heatsink features the iGame Vacuum Copper Plate Technology – a signature of the Advanced Series graphics cards. The air-cooling system delivers efficient heat dissipation on its own.The RTX 3090 KUDAN also has a liquid cooling system with a nine-stage water block and a high-performance 240mm radiator. The water block and integrated heat sink use the Breathe-Gill Technology used in the Neptune Series graphics cards. It features a much denser water lane structure and a stronger cooling performance.Just like its predecessors, the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN uses quick-release fittings for easy mounting and dismounting of the radiator-pump unit. The RTX 3090 KUDAN uses Swiss-made high-quality fittings designed by Stäubli which can be rotated 360° for easy installation and troubleshooting.The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN is a limited-edition graphics card with only 1000 units produced. The KUDAN comes bundled with exclusive KUDAN accessories including a KUDAN screwdriver, KUDAN keycaps, and a KUDAN graphics card holder. The limited-edition RTX 3090 KUDAN is packed in a luxurious and durable suitcase.The limited-edition COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN graphics card has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $4999. Available in limited quantities of only 1000 units.