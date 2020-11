COLORFUL Launches ProMaster A1 Desktop for Gamers and Content Creators

COLORFUL ProMaster A1 Features

COLORFUL ProMaster A1 Specifications

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10900K (10-core, 20-thread) 5.30GHz Max Boost Freq.

Motherboard: COLORFUL Z490

Memory: 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4-2666MHz

Graphics: COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 10GB

SSD: 2TB (2x 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD)

HDD: 2TB 3.5 HDD

Cooling: 240mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

Power Supply: Segotep KL750G 80PLUS Gold Fully Modular

Operating System: Windows 10

The COLORFUL ProMaster A1 comes equipped with the latest NVIDIA RTX GPU with RTX Studio support to accelerate various workflows. Play and edit videos smoothly from the numerous supported applications including Adobe Premiere Pro , DaVinci Resolve, and REDCINE-X PRO, without pre-caching or generating proxy.Designed for professional content creators, the ProMaster A1s meticulously designed interior features 12mm-thick soundproofing material on the front, left, and right panels for silent operation, minimizing distractions to maximize productivity.For professional content creators, a tidy and clutter-free workspace is a must to minimize distractions and maximize freedom of movement on your desktop. Aside from the top-mounted front panel I/O, all the rear cables are routed in one cable management hole at the rear of the chassis. The ProMaster A1s interior also has a 67mm storage cable box to hide all external wires for a neat and tidy desktop setup.Now available in mainland China. For other regions, contact your local COLORFUL representative for pricing and availability.