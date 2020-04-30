COLORFUL Launches ProMaster A1 Desktop for Gamers and Content Creators

COLORFUL introduces the ProMaster A1 high-performance desktop PC designed to meet the needs of content creators, enthusiasts, and gamers. The COLORFUL ProMaster A1 is packed with the latest components including a 10th generation Intel Core i9-10900K 10-core, 20-thread processor, and a COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3080 10GB graphics card. It also packs 64GB of DDR4-2666MHz memory and up to 2TB of fast NVMe SSD storage, ready to tackle intensive applications for creativity, productivity, and gaming.
The COLORFUL ProMaster A1 features NVIDIA RTX Studio support for content creation. RTX Studio is also optimized for creative applications including Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and REDCINE-X PRO. The ProMaster A1 uses a 240mm AIO cooler for silent and efficient cooling to the CPU. Furthermore, the interior is packed with soundproofing material on the front, left, and right panels to suppress noise from the inside. The ProMaster A1 sports a white-colored desktop chassis that fits any modern workspace or gaming space.
Source: EXPreview
COLORFUL ProMaster A1 FeaturesNVIDIA RTX Studio
The COLORFUL ProMaster A1 comes equipped with the latest NVIDIA RTX GPU with RTX Studio support to accelerate various workflows. Play and edit videos smoothly from the numerous supported applications including Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and REDCINE-X PRO, without pre-caching or generating proxy.
Silent Operation
Designed for professional content creators, the ProMaster A1s meticulously designed interior features 12mm-thick soundproofing material on the front, left, and right panels for silent operation, minimizing distractions to maximize productivity.
Clutter-Free Workspace
For professional content creators, a tidy and clutter-free workspace is a must to minimize distractions and maximize freedom of movement on your desktop. Aside from the top-mounted front panel I/O, all the rear cables are routed in one cable management hole at the rear of the chassis. The ProMaster A1s interior also has a 67mm storage cable box to hide all external wires for a neat and tidy desktop setup.
COLORFUL ProMaster A1 Specifications
Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10900K (10-core, 20-thread) 5.30GHz Max Boost Freq.
Motherboard: COLORFUL Z490
Memory: 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4-2666MHz
Graphics: COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3080 10GB
SSD: 2TB (2x 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD)
HDD: 2TB 3.5 HDD
Cooling: 240mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler
Power Supply: Segotep KL750G 80PLUS Gold Fully Modular
Operating System: Windows 10
Now available in mainland China. For other regions, contact your local COLORFUL representative for pricing and availability.