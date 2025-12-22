COLORFUL Launches the iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series

iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series

iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series

The iGame Ultra Series continues COLORFULs signature hip-hop art design, combining contrasting colours and bold styling with vibrant neon pink accents on a black graphics card housing. The cooler shroud also features a holographic pop art finish that shifts colour depending on the viewing angle, adding a dynamic visual effect to the cards distinctive look.Running along the side of the graphics card, the Graffiti RGB lighting effect draws inspiration from street graffiti and stylised typography. When illuminated, the lighting mimics the look of a graffiti artists signature tag, transforming the graphics card into a vibrant visual centrepiece that celebrates the creativity and individuality of street culture.The iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra Series combines bold street-inspired aesthetics with a powerful cooling design built for high-performance gaming systems. The graphics card features a distinctive hip-hop pop art design with neon accents, holographic elements that shift colors depending on viewing angles, and the signature Graffiti RGB lighting that runs along the side of the card.Engineered for demanding gaming workloads, the iGame Ultra Series uses a robust triple-fan cooling system paired with a large heatsink to ensure efficient heat dissipation. This high-performance cooling design allows the graphics card to maintain stable performance while serving as a visually striking centerpiece within modern gaming PC builds.ModelsiGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC 16GBiGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ultra OC SFF 16GBiGame GeForce RTX 5070 Ultra OC 12GBiGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra OC 16GBiGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra OC 8GBiGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra OC 8GBThe iGame GeForce RTX 50 Ultra DUO Series delivers the same bold design identity of the Ultra lineup in a more compact graphics card format. It retains the vibrant pop art styling, holographic cooler shroud, and signature Graffiti RGB lighting, creating a dynamic visual presence that reflects the Ultra Series street-inspired character.Designed for small-form-factor and mini-ITX systems, the Ultra DUO Series features a dual-fan cooling solution that balances thermal performance with a compact footprint. This streamlined design makes it ideal for SFFPC builds while maintaining the distinctive aesthetics and performance-focused engineering of the iGame Ultra family.ModelsiGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO OC 16GBiGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ultra DUO OC 8GBiGame GeForce RTX 5060 Ultra DUO OC 8GBCOLORFUL did not reveal information regarding pricing and availability as of this writing.