COLORFUL Presents CVN Z590M GAMING PRO Motherboard

COLORFUL presents the CVN Z590M GAMING PRO micro-ATX motherboard for the 11th generation Intel Core processors. The CVN Z590M GAMING PRO features larger heatsinks and M.2 heatsink armor for improved heat dissipation. The motherboard supports PCIe 4.0 technology, enabling the motherboard to support the latest PCIe Gen4 solid-state drives.
The CVN Z590M PRO also features resizable BAR technology that allows the processor to access graphics card memory to boost overall performance. The motherboard is equipped with a 10+2 hybrid digital power phase design, capable of delivering stable overclocks for up to an Intel Core i9 processor. It also comes equipped with metal-reinforced PCIe slots to support heavy high-performance graphics cards. The rear I/O includes a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port. The motherboard also has an integrated rear I/O shield.
Compact and PowerfulThe COLORFUL CVN Z590M GAMING PRO motherboard supports the 11th and 10th-generation Intel Core processors of up to a powerful i9 processor. The 10+2 digital hybrid power phase design offers superb overclocking capability accompanied with efficient heat dissipation delivered by the improved cooling armor in a compact micro-ATX motherboard form-factor.
The CVN Z590M GAMING PRO supports PCIe 4.0 technology that offers 2X faster bandwidth than PCIe 3.0. The motherboard can be equipped with PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs that reaches read and write speeds of 7000MB/s. PCIe 4.0 enables the latest NVIDIA graphics cards to utilize the innovative Resizable BAR, an optional PCI Express interface technology that allows the CPU to directly access graphics card memory as available resources to boost performance.
Improved Cooling ArmorThe COLORFUL CVN Z590M GAMING PRO motherboard sports enlarged RIMY Cooling Armor by 30% compared to the previous generation motherboard. The improved cooling solution dissipates heat faster for higher overclocks with superb stability. The PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots also come with enlarged heatsinks to unleash the full potential of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs without thermal throttling.
Customize and Control with iGame Center
COLORFUL proudly introduces the improved iGame Center software for RGB customizable and control and more. The COLORFUL Intel 500 Series motherboards support the new and optimized version of the iGame Center software. Users can fully customize the CVN Z590M GAMING PRO RGB lighting elements and synchronize RGB lighting with other RGB lighting components installed via the motherboard RGB header.
Pricing
The COLORFUL CVN Z590M GAMING PRO V20 is expected to be priced at US$200.