COLORFUL Presents iGame Z590 Vulcan W and CVN B560M Gaming Frozen Motherboards

COLORFUL introduces the iGame Z590 Vulcan W and CVN B560M Gaming Frozen motherboards for the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors. Both motherboards feature a white color theme, perfect for all-white gaming PC builds. The iGame Z590 Vulcan W and CVN B560M Gaming Frozen V20 perfectly complement the new COLORFUL Ultra White Series GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards.
The COLORFUL iGame Z590 Vulcan W motherboard features addressable RGB lighting that is fully customizable using the iGame Center app. Users can synchronize other ARGB components, monitor status, and tweak settings in iGame Center offering users advanced control for performance tweaking and customization. COLORFUL also launches the iGame Z590 X, the black version of the iGame Z590 W, giving builders more motherboard color options for color-matching builds.
iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X
Ultimate Gaming Motherboard: Premium features meets premium aesthetics
The COLORFUL iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X motherboards come with the same set of premium features except for the color. Both feature eye-catching Vultune graphics with ARGB backlighting on the extended PCH heatsink, a design that depicts power and performance. The extended heatsink delivers efficient heat dissipation for the Z590 chipset and installed M.2 solid-state drives. Furthermore, both motherboards feature multiple ARGB lighting zones on the PCH heatsink and rear I/O shroud.
The iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X motherboards come with a debug LCD display along with on-board power and reset switches for easy troubleshooting. To top off the motherboards premium aesthetics, the PCB comes with an aesthetic coating with an intricate pattern that complements the Vultune graphics design.
Next-Gen Performance: Fastest components with PCIe 4.0
Build the fastest gaming PC with the 11th generation Intel Core processors using the iGame Z590 Series motherboards. The COLORFUL iGame Z590 Vulcan W and iGame Z590 Vulcan X two PCIe 4.0 X16 slots to support the latest high-end PCIe 4.0-enabled graphics cards. Furthermore, both motherboards come with three M.2 slots: one M.2 PCIe 4.0 slot for high-speed PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs and two PCIe 3.0 slots with Intel Optane support. Lastly, the motherboards come equipped with Intel 2.5 GbE and Wi-Fi 6 wireless.
CVN B560M Gaming Frozen V20
The COLORFUL CVN B560M Gaming Frozen V20 is also a white-colored motherboard with matching silver heatsinks. It is perfect for smaller gaming machines using the compact micro-ATX motherboard form-factor. Smaller it may be, the CVN B560M Gaming Frozen V20 does not compromise in features with its capable 10+2 power phase design and PCIe 4.0 that supports latest-generation PCIe 4.0 graphics cards and PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.
The CVN B560M Gaming Frozen V20 motherboard also features an extended heatsink on the PCH and VRM for aggressive passive cooling. The motherboard also comes with ARGB lighting thats fully customizable via the iGame Center app. The motherboard also features an integrated I/O shield, steel-reinforced PCIe x16 slots, and 90-degree SATA III ports. Like the iGame Z590 Vulcan W, the CVN B560M Gaming Frozen V20 also features a white-coated PCB with aesthetic patterns to fit the modern gamers lifestyle.
COLORFUL Intel 500 SeriesCOLORFUL also introduces the CVN Z590 and CVN B560 Series motherboards and the BATTLE-AX Series motherboards in ATX and micro-ATX motherboard form factors. The CVN 500 Series and BATTLE-AX 500 Series motherboards also feature PCIe 4.0 support and an extended heatsink design to deliver efficient passive cooling to the chipset and the installed M.2 SSD drives. See the COLORFUL CVN 500 and BATTLE-AX 500 Series motherboards below.
ATX
CVN Z590 GAMING PRO V20
CVN Z590 GAMING FROZEN V20
CVN B560 GAMING PRO V20
CVN B560 GAMING FROZEN V20
Micro-ATX
CVN Z590M GAMING PRO V20
CVN Z590M GAMING FROZEN V20
CVN B560M GAMING PRO V20
CVN B560M GAMING FROZEN V20
BATTLE-AX Z590M GAMING V20
BATTLE-AX B560M GAMING V20
BATTLE-AX H510M-M.2 PRO V20