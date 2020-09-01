COLORFUL Releases NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune and RTX 3060 Series Graphics Cards

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC-V

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC-V features a high-performance all-in-one liquid cooler with a 240mm radiator paired with two silent 120mm cooling fans. The NEPTUNE cooler sports the Marine Eye high-performance pump with integrated RGB lighting that provides mesmerizing lighting effects. The iGame Neptune cooler uses an advanced precision CNC-milling process on its copper base plate to produce a denser fin design for improved heat dissipation. The GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC-V comes with premium sleeved thin and durable tubing. For easy installation, the premium tubing supports 360° rotations, supporting vertical and standard mounting orientations. The RTX 3090 Neptune also comes with a sturdy metal backplate for added rigidity.The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC-V sports a one-key overclock feature that offers a quick and easy performance boost in just one press of a button. A conveniently accessible one-key overclock button is located at the graphics cards rear I/O.With its efficient, high-performance architecture and the second generation of NVIDIA RTX, the GeForce RTX 3060 brings amazing hardware ray-tracing capabilities and support for NVIDIA DLSS and other technologies and is priced starting at $329. Like all RTX 30 Series GPUs, the RTX 3060 supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations: NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and NVIDIA Broadcast, which accelerate performance and enhance image quality. Together with real-time ray tracing, these technologies are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Advanced OC features the same cooling design as the RTX 3060 Ti Advanced OC model. The graphics card features a premium shroud with a metallic finish that diffuses the central fan Energy Core lighting to give it a sophisticated and mysterious Light Frozen lighting effect. The triple-fan cooling solution includes a high-performance heatsink with four 8mm-diameter heat pipes that deliver aggressive heat dissipation.Expanding the Ultra White Series graphics cards, the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ultra W OCs white-colored fans, backplate, and aesthetics fits all-white theme PC builds. It uses a triple-fan cooler for fast heat dissipation to maximize performance. The cooler uses two 90mm and one 80mm cooling fans. Its high-performance heatsink has two 6mm-diameter and two 8mm-diameter heat pipes connected to the fins using integrated reflow soldering.The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3060 NB features a triple-fan cooler for full coverage cooling and aggressive heat dissipation to deliver reliable gaming performance tested to ensure stable operations for long gaming sessions. It sports a sturdy metal backplate with the COLORFUL BATTLE-AX styling for added structural rigidity.The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune OC gets a suggest retail price of US$1,999. The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3060 Series graphics cards are coming this February 2021.