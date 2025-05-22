COLORFUL Rimbook S1: The Perfect Balance of Size and Speed

 14 1920×1200 display in a slim, lightweight 1.48kg design Up to Intel Core i5-13420H processor with Intel® UHD Graphics 16GB DDR4 memory and 512GB SSD (expandable) 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging Wi-Fi 6 + 2.5Gbps Ethernet connectivity Multiple ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and headphone jack Camera and microphone privacy switchThe COLORFUL Rimbook S1 integrates upgraded specifications for smoother multitasking and everyday use. Powered by up to an Intel Core i5-13420H processor paired with 16GB DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD (expandable), the Rimbook S1 ensures responsive performance for casual computing tasks, work projects, and entertainment. Its 14-inch 1920×1200 display provides a sharp viewing experience with a productivity-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, while the lightweight 1.48 kg chassis and slim 17.95 mm profile make it easy to carry anywhere.Networking is fast and flexible with support for Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5Gbps Ethernet, while the 60Wh battery and 65W charger ensure dependable power throughout the day. For convenience, the Rimbook S1 also includes a wide range of I/O options, such as USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, multiple USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, along with a camera and microphone physical power switch for enhanced privacy.The COLORFUL Rimbook S1 (i5-13420H, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) will be available at a MSRP of US$439 (excluding tax). Availability may vary by region.