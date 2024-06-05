COLORFUL Teases iGame Shadow DDR5 CKD CUDIMM Kits in China Achieving 10,000MT/s

COLORFUL Technology teases the iGame Shadow DDR5 memory kit in China featuring a CKD (Client Clock Driver) CUDIMM spec capable of reaching 10,000 MT/s. The iGame Shadow DDR5 memory features a black-and-white colour scheme. Designed for the latest Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors and the newly released Z890 platform the iGame Shadow DDR5 memory will be available in 16GB (1x16GB) and 48GB (2x24GB) kit configurations, from DDR5-6400 to DDR5-9600 MT/s kits.
COLORFUL demonstrated the capabilities of the iGame Shadow DDR5 memory kit on Weibo, reaching speeds of DDR5-10000 MT/s. The iGame Shadow DDR5 module appears to be using the same physical heatsink design as the iGame ULTRA DDR5 memory. Hence, the iGame Shadow DDR5 is likely to sport ARGB lighting as well.
COLORFUL will be releasing more information about the CDK CUDIMM kit in the near future. COLORFUL plans to release the iGame Shadow DDR5 CKD CUDIMM memory kits at the Double 11 (11.11) festival a massive annual shopping event that starts on November 11.