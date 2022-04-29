COLORFUL X15-AT 22 Gaming Laptop Now Available on Newegg

COLORFUL Technology announces the launch of the COLORFUL X15-AT 22 gaming laptop equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The COLORFUL X15-AT 22 is coming to the United States via Newegg.
COLORFUL X15-AT 22 Key Features
- 12th Generation Intel Core i9 processor
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics
- Supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate and Adaptive-Sync technology
- Supports Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies
- Storm Blade 2.0 Cooling Technology
- 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
- RGB backlit keyboard
- Two USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) Ports
- Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Port (40Gbps)
- Sound Blaster Cinema 6+ HD audio
- Wi-Fi 6/6E
Updated and Powerful Configuration
The COLORFUL X15-AT 22 is equipped with the latest 12th generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, and a maximum boost clock of 4.6GHz. The gaming laptop is also fitted with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory upgradeable to 64GB. For storage, the X15-AT 22 packs a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The X15-AT 22 also features a Thunderbolt 4 port with up to 40 Gbps transfer speed.
Pre-Order and Release Date
The COLORFUL X15-AT 22 (Intel Core i9-12900H, GeForce RTX 3050) gaming laptop will be available for pre-order on Newegg this 31st of July, 2022 at the COLORFUL Official Store on Newegg for $1,799.00.
COLORFUL Technology Joins Newegg Now
COLORFUL Technology also announces its participation in the Newegg Now video campaign. For a limited time only, the COLORFUL X15-AT (Intel Core i7-11800H, GeForce RTX 3060) gaming laptop will be sold at a discounted price of $1,094 from $1,259. Furthermore, buyers of the COLORFUL X15-AT gaming laptop during this period can avail one of the 200 $300 Newegg gift cards.
Other COLORFUL gaming laptops are also available for purchase at Newegg including the X15 XS 2022 i5 3050Ti and X15-AT 2022 i7 3060 models.
