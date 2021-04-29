COLORFUL X15-AT Gaming Laptop with GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Launched

COLORFUL launches the X15-AT gaming laptop powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The gaming laptop comes equipped with a 15.6 display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB coverage for fluid gameplays and vivid colors. It also features Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and fast Wi-Fi 6. The COLORFUL X15-AT is not only powerful but also very portable. It uses a durable CNC milled aluminum chassis with an ultra-thin 23.9mm thickness. It weighs just 1.93 kilograms.
Powerful high-performance components require powerful cooling. With that, COLORFUL fitted the gaming laptop with the improved Storm Blade 3.0 cooling design featuring dual turbo fans and supersized cooling fins. The COLORFUL X15-AT also features a larger trackpad and RGB backlit keyboard. The gaming laptop has an intricate aesthetic design inspired by Leizhenzi a powerful thunder god from ancient Chinese mythology.
Powerful ConfigurationThe COLORFUL X15-AT gaming laptop comes equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core, 16-thread processor with a boost clock of 4.6GHz. It is paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory upgradeable up to 64GB memory. It also packs high-speed storage with a 512GB NVMe SSD rated with up to 2400MB/s speeds. It also features a Thunderbolt 4 port with up to 40Gbps transfer speed.
Gaming DisplayThe COLORFUL X15-AT is fitted with a 15.6 display with 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplays. The display also has 100% sRGB coverage and 300 nits peak brightness for accurate colors and sharp images. It features a micro-edge screen design with an 86% screen-to-body ratio.
Storm Blade 3.0 Cooling with Freezing ModeCOLORFUL fitted the gaming laptop with the new Storm Blade 3.0 cooling technology with Freezing Mode. The thermal design features dual turbo fans, 10nm Superfins, and a high-performance heatsink with five heat pipes. The gaming laptop has a total of four cooling vents that improved airflow and cooling efficiency. For extreme cooling, users can activate Freezing Mode by pressing FN+1 which ramps up the cooling fans to turbo for maximum heat dissipation.
Anti-Skid RGB Backlit KeyboardThe X15-AT gaming laptop features an anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 15 RGB color options with a 1.8mm travel distance and tactile feedback. It comes paired with a large trackpad 30% larger than most gaming laptop trackpad.
Quick Specifications
Model: X15 AT-HB76016512A
CPU: Intel Core-i7 11800H
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6
Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz (Upgradeable to 64GB)
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6 FHD 144Hz N72
Networking: Intel AX201, 2x2 WiFi 6
Audio: Sound Blaster Cinema 6
I/O Ports:
1 x RJ-45 LAN port
1 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (Type A)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (Type C)
1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Type C)
1 x HDMI output port
1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone)
1 x Mini Display port 1.4
Card Reader (mini SD)
Power: AC Adapter, 180W/ lithium battery 49WH
Dimensions: 359.5 (W) x 238 (D) x 23.9 (H) mm
Weight (Inc. Battery): 1.93 kg
Pricing
The COLORFUL X15-AT GeForce RTX 3060 15.6 gaming laptop with an MSRP of US$1199, coming to partner resellers in the APAC region this July 2021. Other regions to follow.