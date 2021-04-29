COLORFUL X15-AT Gaming Laptop with GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Launched

Powerful Configuration

Gaming Display

Storm Blade 3.0 Cooling with Freezing Mode

Anti-Skid RGB Backlit Keyboard

Quick Specifications

Model: X15 AT-HB76016512A

CPU: Intel Core-i7 11800H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz (Upgradeable to 64GB)

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6 FHD 144Hz N72

Networking: Intel AX201, 2x2 WiFi 6

Audio: Sound Blaster Cinema 6

I/O Ports:

1 x RJ-45 LAN port

1 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (Type A)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (Type C)

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Type C)

1 x HDMI output port

1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone)

1 x Mini Display port 1.4

Card Reader (mini SD)

Power: AC Adapter, 180W/ lithium battery 49WH

Dimensions: 359.5 (W) x 238 (D) x 23.9 (H) mm

Weight (Inc. Battery): 1.93 kg