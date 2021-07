COLORFUL X15-AT Gaming Laptop with GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Launched

Powerful Configuration

Gaming Display

Storm Blade 3.0 Cooling with Freezing Mode

Anti-Skid RGB Backlit Keyboard

Quick Specifications

Model: X15 AT-HB76016512A

CPU: Intel Core-i7 11800H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200Mhz (Upgradeable to 64GB)

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6” FHD 144Hz N72

Networking: Intel AX201, 2x2 WiFi 6

Audio: Sound Blaster™ Cinema 6

I/O Ports:

1 x RJ-45 LAN port

1 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (Type A)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (Type C)

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (Type C)

1 x HDMI™ output port

1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone)

1 x Mini Display port 1.4

Card Reader (mini SD)

Power: AC Adapter, 180W/ lithium battery 49WH

Dimensions: 359.5 (W) x 238 (D) x 23.9 (H) mm

Weight (Inc. Battery): 1.93 kg

The COLORFUL X15-AT gaming laptop comes equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core, 16-thread processor with a boost clock of 4.6GHz. It is paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory – upgradeable up to 64GB memory. It also packs high-speed storage with a 512GB NVMe SSD rated with up to 2400MB/s speeds. It also features a Thunderbolt 4 port with up to 40Gbps transfer speed.The COLORFUL X15-AT is fitted with a 15.6” display with 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplays. The display also has 100% sRGB coverage and 300 nits peak brightness for accurate colors and sharp images. It features a micro-edge screen design with an 86% screen-to-body ratio.COLORFUL fitted the gaming laptop with the new Storm Blade 3.0 cooling technology with Freezing Mode. The thermal design features dual turbo fans, 10nm Superfins, and a high-performance heatsink with five heat pipes. The gaming laptop has a total of four cooling vents that improved airflow and cooling efficiency. For extreme cooling, users can activate Freezing Mode by pressing FN+1 which ramps up the cooling fans to turbo for maximum heat dissipation.The X15-AT gaming laptop features an anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 15 RGB color options with a 1.8mm travel distance and tactile feedback. It comes paired with a large trackpad – 30% larger than most gaming laptop trackpad.The COLORFUL X15-AT GeForce RTX 3060 15.6” gaming laptop with an MSRP of US$1199, coming to partner resellers in the APAC region this July 2021. Other regions to follow.