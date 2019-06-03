COMPUTEX 2020 Expo Officially Cancelled and Moved Next Year

The COMPUTEX 2020 is now officially cancelled due to the global effects of the coronavirus pandemic which includes travel restrictions along with health and safety concerns. Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the organizers of COMPUTEX, therefore decided to reschedule COMPUTEX to 2021.
COMPUTEX is one of the major annual tech expos that attracts exhibitors, media, visitors, and audiences around the world. COMPUTEX, as a leading global ICT exhibition, where leaders of world-renowned tech enterprises shared industry insights, hosted 1,685 exhibitors from 30 countries and attracted 42,495 visitors from 171 countries during COMPUTEX 2019.
COMPUTEX Online TalksKey executives from Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Supermicro, Delta Electronics, BenQ Business Solutions Alliance shared the latest tech trends on AI and 5G and discuss for the future technology at the first-ever COMPUTEX virtual event. After its debut on June 2, the live stream was watched by over 400,000 viewers. You can follow and watch the replay of the COMPUTEX Online Talks sessions at the COMPUTEX Facebook page and YouTube channel.
VEX Online DemoStartups will showcase their new products and technologies via Taiwan Trade Show's YouTube channel on June 29.
COMPUTEX Online 2D ExhibitionThe new online platform will be launched on September 28 to display and promote exhibitors' products and services.
COMPUTEX 2021 ScheduleCOMPUTEX 2021 will take place from June 1 to 5 to continue its commitment to building global technology ecosystems.
Source: COMPUTEX Taipei