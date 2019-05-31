COMPUTEX 2020 Rescheduled To September 28-30

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2020 Rescheduled for September 28-30, 2020 Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns



Over the past couple of months, TAITRA has been monitoring the outbreak of Coronavirus very carefully. Unfortunately, the darkness just continued to cast over the world, and news has been heart-breaking lately. In order to contain the evolving development of the Coronavirus, governments around the globe are placing travel restrictions, making it difficult for exhibitors and international visitors to attend COMPUTEX.



After careful consideration, we decided to reschedule COMPUTEX 2020 to September 28-30, 2020 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2). We hope by announcing the new date, our participants can make travel plans effectively because we know a lot has been invested in this event.



Our hearts and sympathy are with those who are affected around the world. In the meantime, we have to stay strong and fight on!



For updated information on COMPUTEX 2020, please visit: COMPUTEX official website: www.computextaipei.com.tw

For more details and updates, visit https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/