Computex 2021 To Be an All-Digital Affair as Onsite Events Cancelled
Following ongoing uncertainty due to regional and international restrictions aimed at mitigating the transmission of COVID-19, the organisers of COMPUTEX Taipei have reached the conclusion that an on-site event from June 1st to 5th is no longer pragmatic. A short press release announced the news, highlighting the fact that the majority of exhibitors would not be able to attend in part due to the risk of a new wave of infections that is already ticking up in parts of Europe and across the world.
To allow brands both large and small to showcase new innovations, designs and products COMPUTEX are hosting a full month of online events, discussions and livestreams running from May 31st to June 30th. Billed as #COMPUTEXVirtual, it will revolve around seven major themes: 5G, AI & IoT, Edge Computing, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Cyber Security, Gaming, and Innovations & Startups.
COMPUTEX Taipei is Asia's largest ICT show, attracting exhibitors and visitors from across the world. Although the virtual experience will be a welcome addition to the June calender, the industry at large will be both parts relieved that disappointed that the on-site show isn't going ahead this year.
Source: Computextaipei.com.tw
