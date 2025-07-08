Cooler Master Adds Elite Gold 1000W and 1200W PSUs To Lineup

Cooler Master adds the Elite Gold 1000W and 1200W power supplies, expanding its lineup with high-wattage options designed to meet the demands of modern systems. Both models carry 80 PLUS Gold certification, offering up to 92% efficiency under typical loads for stable and energy-conscious performance.
The Cooler Master Elite Gold series also includes native 12V-2x6 connectors, ensuring direct compatibility with the latest high-power GPUs without the need for adapters. With their high wattage and stable output, these PSUs are positioned to support todays most power-hungry gaming and content creation builds.
Key Features
Models: Available in 1000W and 1200W variants
80 PLUS Gold Efficiency: Up to 92% efficiency under typical loads
12V-2x6 Connectors: Native support for the latest high-power GPUs
Stable Power Delivery: Designed for demanding CPU and GPU combinations
Standard ATX Form Factor: Compatible with a wide range of cases
Warranty: 5-year limited warranty
The Cooler Master Elite Gold series comes with a 5-year warranty, which positions it as a potential entry-level option among the brands Gold-rated power supplies and possibly as a successor to the GX Gold ATX 3.1 series. In contrast, Cooler Masters more premium GX III Gold series offers a 10-year warranty, highlighting the distinction between tiers. This suggests that the Elite Gold line is intended to provide a more accessible alternative within Cooler Masters broader PSU portfolio.
Cooler Master has not yet announced regional pricing and availability for the Elite Gold 1000W and 1200W PSUs. To learn more, visit the product page links below.
Cooler Master Elite Gold 1000W
Cooler Master Elite Gold 1200W