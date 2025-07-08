Cooler Master Adds Elite Gold 1000W and 1200W PSUs To Lineup

The Cooler Master Elite Gold series also includes native 12V-2x6 connectors, ensuring direct compatibility with the latest high-power GPUs without the need for adapters. With their high wattage and stable output, these PSUs are positioned to support todays most power-hungry gaming and content creation builds. Models: Available in 1000W and 1200W variants 80 PLUS Gold Efficiency: Up to 92% efficiency under typical loads 12V-2x6 Connectors: Native support for the latest high-power GPUs Stable Power Delivery: Designed for demanding CPU and GPU combinations Standard ATX Form Factor: Compatible with a wide range of cases Warranty: 5-year limited warrantyThe Cooler Master Elite Gold series comes with a 5-year warranty, which positions it as a potential entry-level option among the brands Gold-rated power supplies and possibly as a successor to the GX Gold ATX 3.1 series. In contrast, Cooler Masters more premium GX III Gold series offers a 10-year warranty, highlighting the distinction between tiers. This suggests that the Elite Gold line is intended to provide a more accessible alternative within Cooler Masters broader PSU portfolio.Cooler Master has not yet announced regional pricing and availability for the Elite Gold 1000W and 1200W PSUs. To learn more, visit the product page links below.