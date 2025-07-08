Cooler Master Adds Elite Gold 1000W and 1200W PSUs To Lineup

Cooler Master adds the Elite Gold 1000W and 1200W power supplies, expanding its lineup with high-wattage options designed to meet the demands of modern systems. Both models carry 80 PLUS Gold certification, offering up to 92% efficiency under typical loads for stable and energy-conscious performance.

The Cooler Master Elite Gold series also includes native 12V-2x6 connectors, ensuring direct compatibility with the latest high-power GPUs without the need for adapters. With their high wattage and stable output, these PSUs are positioned to support todays most power-hungry gaming and content creation builds.



Key Features
 Models: Available in 1000W and 1200W variants
 80 PLUS Gold Efficiency: Up to 92% efficiency under typical loads
 12V-2x6 Connectors: Native support for the latest high-power GPUs
 Stable Power Delivery: Designed for demanding CPU and GPU combinations
 Standard ATX Form Factor: Compatible with a wide range of cases
 Warranty: 5-year limited warranty

The Cooler Master Elite Gold series comes with a 5-year warranty, which positions it as a potential entry-level option among the brands Gold-rated power supplies and possibly as a successor to the GX Gold ATX 3.1 series. In contrast, Cooler Masters more premium GX III Gold series offers a 10-year warranty, highlighting the distinction between tiers. This suggests that the Elite Gold line is intended to provide a more accessible alternative within Cooler Masters broader PSU portfolio.

Cooler Master has not yet announced regional pricing and availability for the Elite Gold 1000W and 1200W PSUs. To learn more, visit the product page links below.
Cooler Master Elite Gold 1000W
Cooler Master Elite Gold 1200W

