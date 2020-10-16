Cooler Master and KFC Gaming Introduces KFConsole Gaming PC with Chicken Chamber
If 2020 was a gaming PC, this would likely be it the KFConsole small-form-factor gaming PC and fried chicken warmer. The KFConsole is built from the ground up by Cooler Master in collaboration with KFC Gaming. It features a custom Cooler Master NC100 chassis powered by an Intel NUC 9 Extreme, an ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 Mini that aims to deliver smooth gaming experiences. For storage, the KFConsole comes with a Seagate FireCuda NVMe SSD and Seagate Barracuda 1TB SSD.
The KFConsole was designed by Cooler Masters expert Mod team lead by Timpelay, a legendary Swedish craftsman. Aside from a fully functioning high-performance gaming PC capable of delivering 240Hz gaming visuals with Ray-Tracing support, it features a patented Chicken Chamber that uses the gaming systems natural heat and airflow system to keep your KFC fried chicken hot and crispy.
No pricing information revealed as of this writing and whether this unique gaming PC will be available for purchase. Learn more about the KFConsole gaming PC at https://landing.coolermaster.com/kfconsole/
