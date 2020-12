Cooler Master and KFC Gaming Introduces KFConsole Gaming PC with Chicken Chamber

The KFConsole was designed by Cooler Master’s expert Mod team lead by Timpelay, a legendary Swedish craftsman. Aside from a fully functioning high-performance gaming PC capable of delivering 240Hz gaming visuals with Ray-Tracing support, it features a patented Chicken Chamber that uses the gaming system’s natural heat and airflow system to keep your KFC fried chicken hot and crispy.No pricing information revealed as of this writing and whether this unique gaming PC will be available for purchase. Learn more about the KFConsole gaming PC at https://landing.coolermaster.com/kfconsole/